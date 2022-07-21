ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

Niles councilman unexpectedly passes away

By Stan Boney
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qvPYt_0goIzJjF00

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Jim DePasquale, a Niles City councilman who dedicated his life to the city, died suddenly and unexpectedly Thursday morning.

DePasquale served as Safety-Service Director for then-Mayor Tom Scarrnecchia. He also served the city in the parks and engineering departments and was elected councilman-at-large in Nov.

DePasquale was 68 years old.

Fellow councilmember Linda Marchese had this to say about DePasquale: “He loved the city of Niles and put most of his life into it, always wanting better for his city.”

Joseph Rossi and Sons Funeral home is handling the funeral arraignments but there are no plans as of yet.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27 First News

Darshell Denise Scott, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darshell D. Scott, 43, Youngstown went to Heaven to be with God on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at her residence. Darshell was born November 21, 1978 in Youngstown, a daughter of Alvin Rivers, Jr. and Rita Scott. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. Darshell...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Diocese announces new name for merged parishes

The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has announced a new name for a church in Andover and Kinsman. Back in March, the Diocese merged Our Lady of Victory in Andover and St. Patrick Parish into one parish. It came as a result of requests from parishioners, after a long period of partnership between the parishes.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Niles, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Niles, OH
Government
WKBN

Former Youngstown Mayor Jay Williams back in town

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — You might know former Youngstown Mayor Jay Williams. We got the chance to speak with him about what he’s been up to and also the National African American Male Wellness Walk this Saturday where he’s the honorary chair. “Happy about the opportunity to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Ohio student drowns during football outing

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron Public Schools student reportedly drowned last week, the district confirmed. The student, who was going into 9th grade this year, was reportedly on an outing with the Ellet high school football team at Melanie Lake in Uniontown Thursday when the incident took place.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dog#Safety Service
WKBN

Local fire department announces death of former chief

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebring Fire & EMS announced the passing of a former chief on Sunday. According to a Sebring Fire and EMS Facebook post, former Chief Jim Cannell passed away. The post said Chief Cannell spent many years dedicating his time and service to the citizens of...
SEBRING, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
27 First News

Kimberly Anne Neal, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly Anne Neal, 45, of Union City, California, departed this life Monday, July 11, 2022 at San Leandro Hospital, following complications from an extended illness. She was born April 6, 1977 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas A. and Kathryn Jones Neal, residing in...
WARREN, OH
WKBN

West Branch School District planning November levy

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch Local School District is looking to put a 0.5% earned income tax levy on the ballot in November. According to the district, the money would be used for improved safety measures, to increase career tech offerings and remove the pay-to-play model. “Over the...
BELOIT, OH
Cleveland.com

What’s on Ohio’s Aug. 2 special primary election ballot? See what district you’re in and who’s running for state legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In case you haven’t heard – and it’s quite possible you have not – Ohio has another primary election coming up soon. The Aug. 2 election is Ohio’s second primary election of the year, a byproduct of redistricting, since unresolved legal challenges meant state House and Senate district maps weren’t ready when the election was supposed to be held in May. A federal court picked the maps in June, overruling an earlier Ohio Supreme Court decision that said they were illegally slanted in favor of Republicans under the new anti-gerrymandering rules voters added to the state constitution.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy