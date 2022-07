CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Chandler Unified School District is short 73 bus drivers. The district messaged parents on Wednesday’s first day of school that buses would be late to pick up students for certain routes by at least 20 minutes. “I had to wait 25 minutes for it for my son,” said Cinthia Ballejo, whose kids go to CUSD.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO