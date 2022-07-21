ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to nominate former Colorado official to run U.S. highway agency

By DAVID SHEPARDSON - Rueters
coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. President Joe Biden plans to nominate a former state transportation official to head the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) as the agency oversees a massive jump in spending, the White House said on Thursday. Biden will nominate Shailen Bhatt, who is a senior vice president at engineering firm AECOM...

