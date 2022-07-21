ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How to Watch Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2diTgJ_0goIxmCc00
Issa Rae at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards held at L.A. Live on September 19, 2021 Michael Buckner for Variety

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Issa Rae‘s newest creative effort, the highly anticipated comedy series, Rap Sh!t, is premiering on HBO Max on Thursday (July 21).

The series follows two Miami-based, estranged high school friends Shawna (played by Aida Osman) and Mia (played by KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group. Rap Sh!t follows their trials and tribulations as they navigate and climb up the music industry.

Rap Sh!t is executive produced by Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, as well as Montrel McKay for HOORAE, Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment and Deniese Davis. Rae also wrote the premiere episode and co-wrote the finale episode with Singleton.

Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HOORAE.

How to Watch Rap Sh!t

Rap Sh!t is available to stream on HBO Max. Sign up for the streaming service here. HBO Max has expanded into two subscription tiers: ad-supported and commercial free. The platform also introduced a free tier last year which only allows you to watch certain episodes. HBO Max’s paid subscriptions start at $9.99 ($99.99 a year) for ad-supported streaming, or $14.99 a month ($149.99 a year) to watch ad free.

The first two episodes will be available to stream at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday (July 21). The eight-episode season will then drop one episode each week, wrapping up on September 1.

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Keke Palmer Is A ‘Nope’ On Colorism Claims and Zendaya Comparisons: ‘I’m An Incomparable Talent’

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer has been dominating social media with clips from various press appearances in support of her starring turn in Jordan Peele’s latest horror flick, Nope. On Sunday (July 24), the Emmy-winning actress (Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up With The Taylors on Facebook Watch) took to Twitter for a different reason. The conversation surrounding Nope quickly transformed into a discourse on colorism, who decides what is or is not “mainstream,” and Keke’s lengthy career. “I’d like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers,” one Twitter user wrote in...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
BET

Jhené Aiko And Big Sean Share Beautiful Pregnancy Photo

Jhené Aiko’s gave us an intimate glimpse of her baby bump. In a joint photo with boyfriend Big Sean taken by Los Angeles-based photographer Renee Rodriguez and shared to Instagram, Aiko is seen standing next to her man in a cosmic-inspired environment and is positively glowing. Sean commented...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Issa Rae
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
NFL
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Joins Forces With Future For “Pressurelicious”

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her first new release since the Hot Girl Summer solstice. The Houston rapper enlisted Future for “Pressurelicious,” which dropped on Thursday night (July 21) after she confirmed its leak on social media. On the HitKidd-produced single, Megan Thee Stallion and Future take turns...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Rap Group#Music Industry
Vibe

Future Taps ‘P-Valley’ Star Shannon Thornton For “Love You Better” Music Video

Future has issued the latest visual from his album I NEVER LIKED YOU for the song “LOVE YOU BETTER.” In the video, he enlists P-Valley star Shannon Thornton as the leading lady. In the Nathan Scherrer-executive produced cinematic project, Future watches in grief as his romantic interest, played by the actress, is glowing in love with another person.
MUSIC
NPR

Flo Milli, 'Bed Time'

If there were any lingering suspicions or questions about Flo Milli's vision, lyrical ability or prowess, You Still Here, Ho? is the response to shut them all down. It takes an OG to make an OG and from the top, Flo enlists the help of none other than Tiffany Pollard, the undeniable HBIC of reality television, to help set the tone in the album's introduction. This makes sense as you take in Flo's infectious confidence on "Bed Time."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Flo Milli: You Still Here, Ho? review – soundtrack for an aspirational generation

After Flo Milli scored a viral TikTok hit in 2020, the 22-year-old Alabama rapper capitalised on the influencer-era commodification of the self in her debut mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here?, receiving widespread critical acclaim for her playful, boastful take on Southern rap. Her debut album, You Still Here, Ho?, opens with Tiffany Pollard, one of US reality TV’s most-memed personalities, exclaiming “Get in line, peasants!” Clearly, Milli has no intention of abandoning the amped-up vanity that defined her breakout year – and You Still Here, Ho? drips with egoism and opulence.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

DaniLeigh Goes Off On Choreographer Over Prince Video: ‘Prince Ain’t Hire Shit!’

DaniLeigh has issued a scathing response to comments made by a choreographer she previously worked with while directing a video for late music icon Prince. On Friday (July 22), hours after explaining how she forged a relationship with the “Purple Rain” vocalist during an interview with The Breakfast Club, the “Lil Bebe” singer responded to disparaging statements made by choreographer Nicole Kirkland about her involvement with the production of Prince’s “Breakfast Can Wait” music video.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Geto Boys Legend Scarface Crowned Best Southern MC Of All Time In Viral List

Despite the subjective nature of music, people love, love to debate who they believe is the greatest rapper of all time. It’s an argument that will likely go on for infinity, with no “right answer” ever to be determined. On Wednesday (July 20), a list of the “Top 25 Southern Emcees Of All-Time” went viral, prompting social media to flood the post with their opinions.
MUSIC
Complex

Tink Drops New Single and Video “Goofy”

Ahead of the release of her third studio album Pillow Talk, Tink returns with the new music video and single “Goofy.”. The track follows the Chicago rapper/singer’s 2 Chainz-featuring “Cater.” Both tracks are expected to appear on Pillow Talk, due out Aug. 19. “Filming the video...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy