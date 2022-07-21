How to Watch Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’

Issa Rae at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards held at L.A. Live on September 19, 2021 Michael Buckner for Variety

Issa Rae‘s newest creative effort, the highly anticipated comedy series, Rap Sh!t, is premiering on HBO Max on Thursday (July 21).

The series follows two Miami-based, estranged high school friends Shawna (played by Aida Osman) and Mia (played by KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group. Rap Sh!t follows their trials and tribulations as they navigate and climb up the music industry.

Rap Sh!t is executive produced by Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, as well as Montrel McKay for HOORAE, Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment and Deniese Davis. Rae also wrote the premiere episode and co-wrote the finale episode with Singleton.

Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HOORAE.

How to Watch Rap Sh!t

Rap Sh!t is available to stream on HBO Max. Sign up for the streaming service here. HBO Max has expanded into two subscription tiers: ad-supported and commercial free. The platform also introduced a free tier last year which only allows you to watch certain episodes. HBO Max’s paid subscriptions start at $9.99 ($99.99 a year) for ad-supported streaming, or $14.99 a month ($149.99 a year) to watch ad free.

The first two episodes will be available to stream at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday (July 21). The eight-episode season will then drop one episode each week, wrapping up on September 1.