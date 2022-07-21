ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Shonka Dukureh, Big Mama Thornton in 'Elvis,' found dead in her Nashville apartment

By Molly Davis, Nashville Tennessean
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32tMV2_0goIxZg300
  • The actress was found unresponsive by her child, who called a neighbor for help.
  • Police said they do not suspect foul play, but the medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

"Elvis" actress and Blues singer Shonka Dukureh was found dead in her Nashville apartment Thursday, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. She was 44.

Dukureh was found in the bedroom of the apartment she shared with her two children, police said. The actress recently starred in her breakout role as R&B singer and songwriter Big Mama Thornton in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis."

One of Dukureh's children found her unresponsive and went to a neighbor's apartment for help, according to police. The neighbor called 911 at 9:27 a.m., police said.

Police said they do not suspect foul play in her death. The medical examiner is currently working to identify the cause of death, an MNPD spokesperson said.

Dukureh's first major acting role in "Elvis"

The performing artist played her first major film role as Big Mama Thornton, a task she did not take lightly.

"[Big Mama Thornton] was really raw with what she did and very honest and truthful and [made] music as she felt it. And I could totally relate to that," noted Dukureh.

"I was very aware and wanting to really be intentional about making sure I was paying respect, respecting her, respecting her legacy, respecting her spirit, respecting everything about what she brought to music and understanding that I'm able to do it because she's done it and laid that foundation."

Originally interested in pursuing education, the teacher turned Hollywood star was set to release her first studio album this summer, according to her website.

“The project is a tribute to the blues music genre in celebration of those fierce unsung pioneering artists and musicians who paved the way for the rock and roll music revolution," Dukureh said.

Dukureh — a Charlotte, North Carolina native and Nashville resident — graduated from Fisk University with a bachelor's degree in theater. She also held a master's degree in education from Trevecca Nazarene University.

Fact checking the new 'Elvis' movie: Did he really fire Colonel Tom Parker onstage in Las Vegas?

Comments / 69

Tom Ahee
3d ago

way too soon!!😢😥 blessings to her family and friends in their journey without her 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
20
John3
3d ago

RIP young lady RIP 🙏🏾 and my condolences to the family and friends 🙏🏾

Reply
23
Terri Bigham
3d ago

What does her death have to do with covid and a vaccine ? May she RIP and condolences to her family and friends

Reply(1)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
City
Charlotte, TN
Outsider.com

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law & Order’ Actress, Dead at 61

Actress Mary Mara has passed away after drowning in New York’s St. Lawrence River. Mara had reportedly gone for a swim in the river to exercise while visiting her sister, according to New York State Police. And early Sunday morning (June 26), her body was found in the town of Cape Vincent. Police arrived on the scene around 8 am.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Austin Butler hospitalised after filming Elvis

Austin Butler was hospitalised immediately after filming 'Elvis.'. The 30-year-old actor stars as the late King of Rock and Roll in the new biopic and reportedly ended up bedridden with symptoms of appendicitis once filming was complete, according to EW. He said: "It was all-consuming. Then my body just said,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock And Roll Music#Blues Music#R B
Black Enterprise

Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87

Adam Wade, the vocalist, actor, and drummer, who made history as the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at age 87. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade’s wife, former singer and producer Jeree Wade, confirmed that her beloved husband died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He succumbed to a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
extratv

Johnny Depp Spotted with Mystery Redhead

Johnny Depp has tongues wagging after he was spotted with a mystery woman in Italy. Depp was in Italy for Perugia’s Umbria Jazz Festival, where he was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. As he arrived for rehearsals on Sunday, he had a gorgeous redhead by his side. As Johnny...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

These Never-Before-Seen Elvis Photos Just Got Released As Affordable Wall Art

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. On the heels of Baz Luhrmann’s buzzy Elvis biopic, Sonic Editions has some more exciting news for fans of the King: the art retailer has launched a collection of rare and never-before-seen Elvis photographs — all available for purchase as limited-edition wall art. Sonic Editions’ Elvis Presley Collection, as it’s called, delivers 16 unique prints drawn from professional photographers and photo archives alike. Some images from the new collection are instantly recognizable, but...
VISUAL ART
Rolling Stone

William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
extratv

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Minuto

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

545K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy