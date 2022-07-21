ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Police officers grappling with vaccine mandates weigh in on President Biden's COVID-19 diagnosis

By Michael Ruiz
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore there was a COVID-19 vaccine, as then-candidate Joe Biden campaigned for the presidency remotely, holding virtual rallies and safely social distancing, they went out to do their jobs lacking protective equipment and without the ability to work from home. Now President Biden, who is fully vaccinated with two...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Timing of Biden COVID-19 diagnosis is questionable, they're trying to hide him

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld weighs in on the "timing" of President Biden's COVID-19 diagnosis amid recent gaffes by the president on "The Five." GREG GUTFELD: I don't question the diagnosis at all. I just questioned the timing of it. I mean, first you had that wacko cancer gaffe from two days ago, right? In which the media rushed to the defense: "Oh, no, he had skin cancer." That's not what we're talking about. We're talking about the fact that he said he got cancer from oil, and it made no sense. But now you have polling that shows that he's less popular than getting punched in the face. So there could be a reason for a lot of this, that they're just trying to hide him, because that's the only thing that works and perhaps maybe to generate some sympathy next week, they're going to say you know, "he has fibroids" because, as you know, men can get pregnant.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Of Course Biden Has COVID

And there it is: President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House announced Thursday morning, and is dosing up with Paxlovid to keep his so-far “very mild symptoms” from turning severe. In some ways, this is one of the cases the entire world has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Vaccines
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Jesse Watters: If you attack a Republican politician in New York, you'll be out before dinner

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to the attack against Lee Zeldin and voices his concerns about the crime spike on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Attacking a member of Congress is very serious. He said, "You're done," and then tried to stab him. That guy is going to sit in jail for a while, right? Wrong. He was let out without bail just a few hours later, walking around out and about now, probably ordering pizza. This is a signal to assassins.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#City Police#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ems#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: The January 6 committee hearings have backfired on Joe Biden and the Democratic Party

Hey, look at me. Happy freaky Friday, I hope you had a glorious week. I did. I got a wart removed. Not intentionally, I got drunk last night and passed out in the kitchen with my hand in a panini maker. Burnt that sucker right off. I also recently had a mole removed. You know, when Chris Wallace went to CNN. Oh, unnecessary. I don't even know him. Who cares? But I had that wart forever, so I figured I'd name it Brian Kilmeade. It reminded me of him because it was small, unsightly and annoying, but speaking of Kilmeade, you ever heard of the word "thirsty" as it's used in current slang?
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Trump addresses supporters at Turning Point USA conference

Former President Donald Trump will address supporters Saturday evening at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida. Trump's speech, set to begin around 7p.m. ET, follows a Friday evening rally he held in Arizona to show support for Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. In a call with...
TAMPA, FL
Fox News

The White House has been lying to the country for a year and half: Sean Duffy

Former congressman and Fox News contributor Sean Duffy said during "The Big Sunday Show" that the White House has been lying to the American people for over a year. "This White House for a year and a half has been lying to us and if they're not going to let us talk to the physician and here directly from the physician, my antennas go up. Are they lying to us about how sick he is?" Duffy asked.
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News

771K+
Followers
170K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy