Lower chamber of US Congress passes bill ensuring contraception rights

 3 days ago
Protesters demonstrated outside the US Supreme Court in Washington after the nationwide right to abortion was overturned in June /AFP/File

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill ensuring access to birth control nationwide, a month after the Supreme Court struck down federal abortion rights.

The legislation, which spells out the right to purchase and use contraceptive devices, as well as for healthcare professionals to prescribe them, was supported by all the chamber's Democratic lawmakers plus eight Republicans, with 195 of their colleagues voting against.

However, the measure was likely to stall in the Senate, divided 50-50, where at least 60 votes are needed for most legislation to pass.

The bill was introduced shortly after the conservative-dominated Supreme Court erased nearly 50 years of abortion rights by overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24.

The decision prompted fears that the high court would then go after other progressive gains, such as the right to contraception, after Chief Justice Clarence Thomas signaled in a written opinion that the court should apply the same logic "in future cases."

Even if the view does not seem to be shared by a majority of Supreme Court justices, the possibility has been met with anxiety among Democrats and women's rights activists.

Gearing up for crucial midterm elections in November, the Democratic-led House passed two bills last week guaranteeing the right to abortion and same-sex marriage. But both are unlikely to pass the Senate.

NBC News

The amendment ending slavery could be the key to securing abortion rights

In its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court made clear that its new majority rejects the interpretation of the right to privacy in the U.S. Constitution that made Roe v. Wade and a host of other Supreme Court precedents possible. In permitting Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, the majority in Dobbs declared the ground on which the right to privacy stands to be sand — shifting and unsound.
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
NBC News

Republicans block bill to protect women who travel to other states for abortions

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic bill Thursday that would protect the rights of women to travel to other states to access abortion care legally. The author of the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, requested consent to quickly pass the legislation but met resistance from Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, who objected on behalf of Republicans.
Washington Examiner

House passes contraception bill that GOP argues violates religious freedoms

The House passed legislation that ensures the right to access contraception, a bill that lawmakers on the Right argue violates religious freedom. The lower chamber on Thursday passed the bill, the Right to Contraception Act, in a 228-195 vote, with eight Republicans joining all Democrats in favor and two members voting present. The measure would guarantee a right to all Food and Drug Administration-approved contraceptive pills and devices, as well as sterilization procedures. The bill’s introduction was a response to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s note in his concurring opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the decision that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, that other Supreme Court precedents relying on the right to privacy, such as the right to contraception, should be reexamined.
Mother Jones

How Close to Death Does a Person Have to Be to Qualify for an Abortion Ban Exemption?

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. It’s a foregone conclusion that the Democrats’ bill to restore abortion rights will fail in the Senate in the coming days, just as it failed in May and in February before that. The Women’s Health Protection Act, which guarantees the right to seek and provide an abortion before fetal viability, wouldn’t just undo the blanket abortion bans now taking effect across the country. Were it to become law, the Women’s Health Protection Act would, in fact, erase years of work by the “pro-life” movement’s symbiotic Republican state legislators.
24/7 Wall St.

16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion

The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift.  […]
Rolling Stone

Republicans Took a Woman’s Right to Choose. Now They’re Threatening Her Right to Travel

The U.S. House of Representatives last week passed the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act. The law would have protected the ability to travel from states where abortion is banned to states where it remains legal to receive care. Senate Republicans, led by James Lankford of Oklahoma, have already blocked the measure, characterizing it a solution in need of a problem. “No state has banned interstate travel for adult women seeking to obtain an abortion,” Lankford said. “This seems to be just trying to inflame, to raise the what-ifs.”
