KING CITY — An additional two teenagers from King City have been arrested for their involvement in the deaths of two residents and an unborn child last December. King City Police Department detectives arrested the juvenile males, both 17 years old, on July 25 for three counts of homicide. At the time of their arrests, each suspect was being lodged in Monterey County Juvenile Hall for “unrelated criminal charges to this investigation,” police said in a news release Monday.

18 HOURS AGO