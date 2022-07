A musty repository of books and periodicals: that sort of thinking about a library is older than, well, the Dewey Decimal system. It surely doesn’t apply to the Wilkinson, a library so consistently excellent it has the Library Journal’s Five Star rating 13 straight years and counting. The pandemic has been hard on institutions that thrive on indoor programming (indeed, Telluride’s public library was one of just three in this state to be awarded the highest five-star rating last January).

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO