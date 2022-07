Paddy Pimblett had to go through a little adversity, but he came through the way he promised he would. Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) had some struggles most of the first round against Jordan Leavitt (10-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) in front of his raucous home fans in England. But he came on strong late in the round, then in the second hurt Leavitt with a knee before he sank in a rear-naked choke to end the fight.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO