New Castle, DE

Appliance Recycling Rewards from Efficiency Smart for MSC Customers

delaware.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you upgrading an old appliance? Do you have a secondary fridge or freezer adding to your electric bill and taking up space in your home?. Efficiency Smart will pick up...

newcastlecity.delaware.gov

WDEL 1150AM

Food safety notice issued for UDairy Creamery ice cream

The University of Delaware's UDairy Creamery has issued a food safety notice for a dozen ice cream varieties sold at the South College Avenue store between July 14th and 24th. The University said it was notified by a supplier of a potential ingredient quality issue. Out of an abundance of...
NEWARK, DE
MONTCO.Today

Two Montco Shopping Centers Scheduled for Residential-Retail Redo

FRT's proposed new look for the Willow Grove Shopping Center; the first floor of this structure is retail, with rental residences above it. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is looking to change the traditional characteristics of two of its Montgomery County shopping centers. Natalie Kostelni covered the refreshes for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
chesco.org

NOTICE Regarding the "Chester County Opinion Survey"

We understand that many Chester County residents have received a trifold “Chester County Opinion Survey” in the mail, sent by Sequoia Research, LLC. The County of Chester was never consulted about this survey, and the survey is not connected with Chester County Government. The Better Business Bureau notes the actions of Sequoia Research, LLC in a number of states, and advises “extreme caution in completing this and similar survey offers”.
CHESTER, PA
Melissa Frost

Not Your Average Shopping Experience: 3 Market Highlights in Lancaster, PA

Prussian Street Arcade, ManheimPhoto by Sara Melissa Frost. Lancaster, PA is well-known for its outlets and many options when it comes to name-brand shopping. The county also has a handful of unique markets and smaller, independent shops. These can be a little harder to find, but once you've visited some of these markets, each with its own character and charm, it's hard to go back to all things mainstream.
LANCASTER, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Area Hospitals Land Among Top In Country For Specialty Care: US News And World Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of Philadelphia area hospitals have been ranked among the best in the country for certain specialties. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania — Penn Presbyterian is listed as the country’s 13th best hospital, in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Hospitals ranking. The hospital also ranked No. 8 in the country specializing in cancer, No. 17 in cardiology & heart surgery No. 23 in diabetes and endocrinology, No. 11 in Ears, Nose and Throat, No. 15 in Gastroenterology and GI surgery, No. 17 in Geriatrics, No. 15 in Neurology and Neurosurgery, No. 8 in pulmonology and lung surgery, and No. 21 in urlogy. Some hospitals falling under the Thomas Jefferson Hospital umbrella also ranked high for certain specialty care. Wills Eye Hospital landed No. 2 in the best ophthalmology hospitals. Rothman Orthopedics was ranked No. 7 in the country. The top three hospitals overall in the country are the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and NYU Langone Hospitals in New York.
HEALTH SERVICES
WDEL 1150AM

Equipment malfunction sparks three alarm Middletown battery plant blaze

An equipment malfunction is to blame for a fire that damaged a Middletown business Saturday night, July 23, 2022. The fire was reported around 11 p.m. at Johnson Controls in the Westown Business Park, Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said. When they arrived on-scene, crews from Volunteer Hose and other...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
morethanthecurve.com

Portion of Butler Pike in Plymouth Meeting to close for 30 days

Whitemarsh Township has announced that PECO will be closing a section of Butler Pike in Plymouth Meeting for 30 days beginning July 25th. The work will take place between 5160 and 5168 Butler Pike, which is in the area of the Lulu Shriners facility. To ensure the safety of PECO crews and the community, this section of the road will be completely blocked. This had been scheduled earlier in the summer but was then delayed.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
delawarepublic.org

EDGE grants awarded to Delaware small businesses

The Delaware Division of Small Business awards EDGE Grants to 10 Delaware companies. The winners of the fifth round of Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion or EDGE grants were announced last week. Businesses who employ no more than 10 employees and are less than five years old can apply, and...
DELAWARE STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

While People Still Flock to Bucks and Other Collar Counties, Cell Phone Data Shows Some Are Opting to Move from the Suburbs back into Philadelphia

Philadelphia has started regaining some of the population it lost during the pandemic-driven migration as some residents are opting to move back to the city from the suburbs, writes Jake Blumgart for The Philadelphia Inquirer. According to an analysis of cell phone data, Philadelphia is one of the few major...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
neumann.edu

NU Nurses Flock to CHOP

For decades, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has been a leader in providing quality health care for children throughout the world. Thanks to a partnership forged by a Neumann University professor, numerous NU nursing graduates are providing care for these patients. According to nursing professor Lisa Bjorkelo, nearly twenty Neumann...
ASTON, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Thanks To Three Hoodlums, City Pool Closed For Summer

Three individuals acting like hoodlums caused a city pool to close for the summer in Kensington, right in the middle of summer. The incident happened yesterday afternoon,about 4:25 PM. Workers at the McViegh Rec center located at D and Ontario Streets were trying to eject three females from the pool for unruly behavior. The females refused to get out of the pool and words were exchanged. The pool was then closed to everyone, in an effort to get the three out of the pool.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Man Arrested for Theft at Giant Food Store

WEST CHESTER, PA — Authorities state that on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 4:43 PM, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department responded to a retail theft in progress at the Giant Food Store located at 1393 Dilworthtown Crossing. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect’s vehicle traveling northbound on Wilmington...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

