METHUEN, Mass. — Thwaites Market in Methuen, Massachusetts, has been serving proper English pies and sausage for more than 100 years. “Every day I say, ‘OK Lord. What do you want me to do?’ And he says, ‘Get dressed and go to work,’” said 92-year-old Barbara Greenwood, who started making sausage at her father’s store when she was 13 years old.

10 HOURS AGO