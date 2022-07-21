Will ‘Ted Lasso’ End With Season 3? Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Juno Temple Try to Answer
By Michael Schneider
SFGate
3 days ago
Will “Ted Lasso” end after its upcoming Season 3? Yes and no. The show’s stars continue to dance around the subject as there’s the door hasn’t yet shut — until, at least, series star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis definitively says so. For now,...
“Krapopolis,” the new Fox animated series from “Community” creator and “Rick and Morty” co-creator Dan Harmon, will launch on Nov. 27 with a special preview episode, followed by the official series premiere in 2023. Harmon and Fox announced the date, and shared a sneak preview with fans, at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. Scroll down to watch a first look at “Krapopolis.”
For most of the 2010s, Warner Bros. cast a massive shadow at San Diego Comic-Con. Between its substantial presence on the showroom floor and a pull-out-all-the-stops presentation in Hall H that could stretch well beyond two hours, the studio was second to none — not even its main rival, Marvel Studios — in its ability to leverage the largest fan convention in North America to its advantage.
Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly...
Stephanie Levinson has been promoted to executive vice president of casting for Disney’s 20th Television. Levinson joined the studio fresh out of college in 2006. “Stephanie is extremely talented with impeccable taste, strategic thinking and creative insight in the ever evolving world of casting,” said Sharon Klein, executive vice president of casting for Walt Disney Television, to whom Levinson will report. “Her relationships in both the acting and agent communities are unrivaled, and she is beloved by our showrunners and executives who rely on her enormously, as do I. It’s been exciting watching her well-deserved rise at the company and I’m so thrilled she’s continuing her journey at 20th where it all started.”
Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerretta on “Law & Order,” has died. He was 83. His publicist Roger Neal said he died Monday morning in Indiana of natural causes. Sorvino had dealt with health issues over the past few years. “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” his wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, said in a statement. She was by his side when he died. In his over 50 years in the entertainment business, Sorvino was a mainstay in films and television, playing an Italian American communist in Warren Beatty’s “Reds,” Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon” and mob boss Eddie Valentine in “The Rocketeer.” He would often say that while he might be best known for playing gangsters, his real passions were poetry, painting and opera.
Comments / 0