Springdale teacher honored at Disney World

Gary Mickelson (pronounced Michaelson) retired in early July as senior director of public relations at Springdale-based Tyson Foods, ending a 35-year career on the communications side of the meatpacking industry. “He communicated the story of Tyson Foods and our industry to media around the world,” president and CEO Donnie King...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — You can see a traveling play about ending mass incarceration in Fayetteville this weekend. It’s called “The Box: End of Isolation Tour.” It was written by Sarah Shourd, who said she is a former journalist who is also a survivor of solitary confinement after becoming a political hostage in Iran.
Ten years ago, Jon and Andrea Allen dreamed of having the world’s best coffee. They started Onyx Coffee Lab in May 2012, and you can make an argument that they’ve realized their ambition. Winning numerous industry competitions in the U.S. and throughout the world over the past few years makes the company arguably the most awarded coffee brand in the U.S.
Editor’s Note: The following story written by Jeff Wood was originally published in the July 5, 2004, edition of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal. Northwest Arkansas business leader Cameron Smith, founder of executive recruiting firm Cameron Smith & Associates in Rogers, died this week from complications due to cancer. He was 71.
There are few places across America that perfectly bring back the nostalgia of days gone by like Walton 5 & 10 on the Bentonville, AR town square. Bentonville is located in NW Arkansas. This area is the gem of the beautiful state known as The Natural State. Bentonville was unknowingly putting it's mark on the map when Sam Walton opened his 5 &10 on the Bentonville square in 1950. The small seed grew into the world's largest retailer, Walmart. Today, that humble little store with a big future is the home of The Walmart Museum.
ARKANSAS, USA — Food insecurity continues to be a problem in Arkansas and because of that many families rely on the free and reduced lunch program. But this year the program is going to look a little different. In the last two years, because of a federal grant in...
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — A Bentonville man is dedicating his life to advocating for people with ALS, and trying to help diagnose the disease sooner. “I’m a movie connoisseur,” said Tommy Edward Culpepper, Jr. “I love movies.” For Culpepper, movies have always been his saving grace. Even when he was a kid growing up in […]
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — In light of the spike in mass shootings across the country, the Siloam Springs Police Department wants to bring awareness not only to citizens but to organizations and businesses too. “It’s a continual thing, we teach it all the time it’s whenever local businesses want...
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The heat is causing financial struggles for families this summer. Chelsee Rivas lives in Bentonville with her husband, daughter, two dogs, and a cat. "I can't handle the heat at all," said Rivas. "If I get too hot I get dizzy I faint stuff like that."
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s definitely not something you see every day. A woman stopped to get a video of deer running across the road in Fayetteville Wednesday, July 20. That’s when she spotted a sheep that seems to think it was a deer. “That day, I saw...
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Every mom knows handling kids’ meltdowns can be hard, and for one mom leaving swim practice in Rogers with her two kids, that tantrum felt defeating. But that’s when what felt like humility for the mom, was greeted with humanity. Devon Linden is a...
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:ArkansasOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Best Friends Lifesaving Center (BFLC) has partnered with over 550 animal shelters and rescue partners nationwide for an adoption campaign. This campaign is in an effort to encourage people to adopt pets from local shelters. Eight Arkansas shelters and Best Friends Lifesaving Center will be participating...
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The owners of a Pea Ridge coffee shop are giving back to the community that gave them so much, after the loss of a loved one. 15-year-old Ayden Cotton died suddenly in January of 2020. To raise money for funeral expenses the Pea Ridge community started selling "24 forever" t-shirts. 24 being the number Ayden wore on the football field each week.
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — An employee of Silver Dollar City near Branson has died from head injuries while working at the park, federal officials said. The employee was hospitalized Wednesday with “head injuries allegedly sustained during maintenance and testing of a rollercoaster,” said Rhonda Burke, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Labor.
HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — A settlement offer in the federal Title IX lawsuit filed against Huntsville School District would require the district to admit liability. Details of the settlement offer were sent to Huntsville School Board members and media by school board attorney Charles L. Harwell. A special meeting to discuss the offer is set for Monday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m.
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced an addition to its popular North Forest attraction with the “Listening Forest,” an interactive exhibition featuring immersive installations by artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer. According to a press release, Listening Forest consists of eight site-specific audiovisual artworks installed...
Comments / 0