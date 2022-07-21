Springdale teacher honored at Disney World

There are few places across America that perfectly bring back the nostalgia of days gone by like Walton 5 & 10 on the Bentonville, AR town square. Bentonville is located in NW Arkansas. This area is the gem of the beautiful state known as The Natural State. Bentonville was unknowingly putting it's mark on the map when Sam Walton opened his 5 &10 on the Bentonville square in 1950. The small seed grew into the world's largest retailer, Walmart. Today, that humble little store with a big future is the home of The Walmart Museum.

BENTONVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO