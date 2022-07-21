ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

NKY man in remission after being first to undergo new cancer therapy

By Jasmine Styles
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m35K8_0goIu1X700

A Northern Kentucky man is the first patient in the world to receive a cancer therapy, and it has kept his cancer from coming back.

John Hornsby Sr. of Latonia swore ongoing stomach pain was coming from a hernia.

"I was either in the bathroom sick or in my bed sick and I stayed like that for almost six months," he said.

But his wife, Tamison, prodded him to get it checked out by a doctor.

"It wasn't protruding, it was just glowing red," she said. "And I said, 'John, that's not right.'"

Hornsby took his wife's advice and decided to make an appointment.

"They told us it was Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and that surgery wasn't an option," Tamison said.

"We cried for three days when I found out I had cancer and I told her, I said, 'That's enough. I can't take this crying. I can't do it no more,'" Hornsby said.

After his diagnosis, Hornsby underwent chemotherapy. Then he went into remission.

"By the 12th month, it was back with a vengeance — even in more spots than it originally had been," Tamison said.

And that pattern continued for close to a decade until OHC's Dr. Jim Essell stepped in.

"What we're doing now with John is a quantum leap forward," Essell said. "He had eight different treatment courses over nine years. So the T-cells are exhausted. They don't fight cancer as well, which is why we thought he would be a perfect candidate for this clinical trial."

Dr. Essell and his team at OHC were approached by Caribou Biosciences to conduct a phase 1 trial. They wanted to look into a more targeted approach to treat B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. It's a treatment that doesn't put the rest of the body through trauma, like radiation.

"It can specifically insert an antibody directed against cancer into these T-cells," Essell said. "Then the T-cells hone in on cancer cells. They release chemicals that cause the cells to divide, bring more T-cells in, ultimately kill the cancer and spare the rest of the body."

In June 2021, Hornsby received T-cells through an IV, making him the first in the world to receive this cutting-edge cancer treatment.

"It didn't hit me at all until I had my test and he'd come back ... my cancer's shrinking and shrinking and shrinking," Hornsby said.

Just 28 days after treatment, Hornsby showed no detectable signs of cancer and he's been in remission since.

Essell said this treatment has a long way to go to become standard protocol for cancer centers around the world, but this is a big step forward.

"The only way we make this groundbreaking improvement is [with] bold, courageous people like John that are willing to take the risk and being the first one ever to get this treatment.," Essell said.

Hornsby said since the beginning, the staff at OHC went above and beyond to make him feel comfortable while facing a new frontier.

"All my doctors, nurses, they took care of me like a newborn baby," he said. "It's like a big family here."

Essell said soon they'll move to the next phase of the trial and treat an even bigger pool of people.

The clinical trial is now enrolling patients at OHC and other medical centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit clinicaltrials.gov .

READ MORE
Tri-State veteran diagnosed with rare, incurable kidney cancer one month into marriage
78-year-old woman lovingly crafts quilts for those battling cancer
Former WCPO photographer drives those battling breast cancer to and from chemo

Comments / 24

James Kellison
6d ago

that is fantastic news and just so the media knows, this is the kind of news people like to read and hear about !!! good luck my friend and I hope this treatment continues to work !!!

Reply
23
Tina Calhoun
6d ago

I am so glad this man opted to try this treatment. I am happy they had successful results. Congrats to him and his family and the medical staff who cared for him.

Reply
16
Gary Sundean
6d ago

my good friend is undergoing similar treatment at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix right now he is about 4 weeks out of having his T cells reinserted. each time they do this procedure they are making small changes to what they do to improve the preference of the treatment. it has been being done on a test basis clinical trial for some time now.

Reply
11
Related
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

People with early-stage Hodgkin lymphoma face a higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease than from cancer

Treatment advances have improved the survival of individuals with Hodgkin lymphoma (HL)—a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system—but therapies can increase patients' risk of developing heart problems. A recent study published by Wiley online in CANCER reveals that people with early-stage HL are now at higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease than from cancer.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Epigenetic Inhibitor Can Boost Cancer Immunotherapy

An epigenetic inhibitor can boost immune system activity in patients with ovarian cancer, making them more suitable for treatment with immunotherapy, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. This could be one strategy to aid immunotherapy in patients with ovarian cancer, for whom the...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Hearing loss and tinnitus are common in cancer survivors

While children receiving chemotherapy routinely undergo hearing tests, adults don't, and a new study by UC San Francisco reports for the first time that significant hearing issues often occur among adult survivors of the most common forms of cancer. The researchers found that more than half the survivors in their...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Reuters

Oldest patient yet cured of HIV after stem cell transplant – researchers

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - The oldest patient yet has been cured of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant for leukaemia, researchers reported on Wednesday. While the transplant was planned to treat the now-66-year-old's leukaemia, the doctors also sought a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus that causes AIDS, a mechanism that first worked to cure the "Berlin patient", Timothy Ray Brown, in 2007.
CANCER
Verywell Health

What Are the Symptoms of Omicron BA.5?

Omicron BA.5 is now the dominant COVID-19 variant in the United States.Experts said that while this subvariant may be more capable of evading natural and vaccine-induced immunity, BA.5 symptoms are similar to those caused by earlier versions of Omicron. It is very hard to distinguish one variant from the other...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SELF

Why Does My Poop Smell So Bad?

Look, we all know that poop is not supposed to smell good. But if the stench of your stool suddenly becomes so out-of-this-world, you may wonder, “Why does my poop smell so bad?” A stench that overpowers what’s already considered pungent must signal something is wrong, right? Not exactly.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Northern Kentucky#Cancer Cell#Lymphoma#Diseases#General Health#Nky#Ohc#Approac
BBC

Somerset woman raises awareness of brain tumour symptoms

A woman says "the whole world crashed beneath" her when she discovered she had been living with a misdiagnosed brain tumour for 15 years. Natasha Tims, 30, from Chard in Somerset experienced delayed puberty and significant limited growth as a child because of the tumour. Doctors believed she had Langerhans'...
CANCER
Medical News Today

How are peritoneal carcinomatosis and ovarian cancer linked?

Peritoneal carcinomatosis happens when cancer cells from the ovary spread to the peritoneum. It is often present in advanced or recurrent epithelial ovarian cancers. Peritoneal cancer is a rare, advanced cancer that develops in the peritoneum. It may begin in the peritoneum, a condition doctors call primary peritoneal cancer, or the spread of malignant cells from tumors in other organs like the ovaries may cause it. Doctors refer to the condition as peritoneal carcinomatosis when it occurs due to the spread of malignant cells.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
BBC

Suspected heart attack led to cancer diagnosis

A woman who suffered a suspected heart attack was diagnosed with cancer after a doctor ordered extra scans. The Reverend Rosie Bouch visited hospital last December after chest pains, and was cleared for signs of a heart attack. However, her doctor ran more tests and found she had stage one...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
UPI News

Hearing loss after chemotherapy common, study finds

July 27 (UPI) -- Post-chemotherapy hearing loss and ringing in the ears, called tinnitis, affect the majority of adult survivors of the most common cancers, and routine hearing screening is needed, new research suggests. Researchers at the University of California-San Francisco discovered more than half of the survivors of breast,...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists unravel the key to colon cancer relapse after chemotherapy

Approximately 1 in 25 people will develop colon cancer during their lifetime and nearly 2 million cases new cases are diagnosed worldwide each year. Chemotherapy is commonly used to treat colon cancer. While this treatment is initially effective in most cases, many patients relapse after treatment. Led by Dr. Eduard...
CANCER
pumpkin.care

What is Ivdd in Dogs? Symptoms and Treatment

Intervertebral disc disease, or IVDD, in dogs is the most common spinal disease seen in dogs. It’s a range of issues, all involving the degenerative changes that cause bulging or herniation of the intervertebral discs in your dog’s spine. Some dogs are more prone to disc problems than...
PETS
MedicalXpress

Researchers use custom molecule to halt growth of multiple myeloma and diffuse large B cell lymphoma in mice

Researchers at Stanford University have developed "decoy receptor" molecules that inhibit the growth of both multiple myeloma (MM) and diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in mice. The molecules, described in a study to be published July 26 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), were also found to be nontoxic in monkeys, suggesting they could be used to treat humans with either of these deadly diseases, which are two of the most common blood cancers around the world.
CANCER
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy