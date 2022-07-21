ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Amid spike in shootings, Portland unveils new initiative

By CLAIRE RUSH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AONNN_0goIty7a00
1 of 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gripped by gun violence that’s affecting cities across the nation, the mayor of Portland, Oregon, on Thursday issued a new emergency declaration with the goal of reducing gun killings by at least 10% over the next two years.

The initiative directs $2.4 million to community groups and prevention efforts.

“Emergency declarations can get results the status quo cannot,” Wheeler said during a briefing at City Hall. “We will not stop until the gun violence stops.”

The number of shootings in Oregon’s biggest city soared above 670 in the first half of 2022 - ahead of the pace for the same period last year.

Guns have been fueling a surge of deadly violence in Portland in a trend that’s been playing out across the U.S. Firearm homicide rates nationwide jumped 35% between 2019 and 2020, the highest rate in more than 25 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the face of growing violence, many cities are now trying to navigate how to maintain public safety while also addressing the calls to reform and “defund” the police sparked by George Floyd’s murder, as racial justice activists seek to have police budgets reallocated to other social services.

Portland, which was roiled by near-nightly Black Lives Matter protests for months in 2020, cut the city’s police budget by $15 million that year. But in November it reversed course, funneling $5.2 million back to the police department as homicides skyrocketed.

At the briefing, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell announced that 16 new police officers were sworn in on Thursday in what he described as the “largest new hire event we’ve had in a very, very long time.” The officers are part of the 300 additional police bureau staff the city aims to hire over the next three years.

But despite the recent recruits and funding bumps, Lovell said personnel shortages are hampering his department’s ability to fight crime.

“It’s one of our high priorities to bring the staffing level at the bureau back up,” said Lovell. “We are working as hard as we can to solve these cases.”

Signaling a shift away from the city’s recent cuts to its police budget in 2020, Wheeler said he plans on increasing the department’s funds. “As long as this crisis exists, there will be funding,” Wheeler said.

The initiative aims to enhance and centralize cooperation between law enforcement and community groups with the goal of increasing outreach to individuals at risk of being involved in gun violence.

Wheeler’s emergency declaration came in response to a report released by the Portland Police Bureau and the California Partnership for Safe Communities, a nonprofit that advises cities on reducing gun violence. The report found that last year Portland had a homicide rate of 13.5 per 100,000 people, roughly double the nationwide rate.

The number of homicides in Portland surpassed more populous cities like San Francisco and Boston. The Oregon city had twice as many slayings compared to its larger Pacific Northwest neighbor Seattle.

Portland reported a record 89 homicides last year, a 65% increase compared to 2020, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The vast majority of those homicides involved a firearm.

Shootings in Portland disproportionately affect communities of color. Black people make up just 6% of the city’s population, but account for nearly 39% of homicide victims.

Communities across the U.S. are grappling with the spike in shootings, with many still reeling from a string of killings that targeted a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb, Black shoppers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and children at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

In the wake of high-profile shootings, Congress last month passed its most significant gun violence bill in 30 years. The legislation will enhance background checks for gun buyers under 21 years of age, toughen laws preventing domestic violence offenders from obtaining firearms, and provide billions in funding for mental health and crisis intervention programs in communities and schools.

___

Claire Rush is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow her on Twitter.

Comments / 42

Tom Thurn
3d ago

Quit calling it gun violence, it’s thug violence. This is what you get when you allow the thugs to to set the tone for government.

Reply(2)
34
Denise Maki
3d ago

According to an earlier article shootings are up more than 200% over the past 2 years, deaths up over a near 100 plus percent and the Mayor's goal is to reduce shootings by 10% over the next 2 years? Boy, that makes me feel better about living here.

Reply(5)
17
austinite
3d ago

Defunding police was a tragic mistake in Portland, Austin, New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Louisville, Seattle, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Atlanta, Baltimore, Oakland, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Hartford, Dallas, Denver, San Francisco, and San Diego are examples. Adding gasoline to the tragedy bonfire, was by electing so-called “progressive” DAs in many of these cities who actually encourage increased crime by criminal friendly policies while completely disregarding public safety and security, or the actual victims past, present, and future. Defunding police resulted in immediate increases in certain crimes; but the corrective action will take YEARS to hire, train, and effectively deploy additional police; and will also require the election District Attorneys who enforce existing laws, and put public safety as one of the highest priorities. Two awful recent examples of DAs causing crime, and using their office to arbitrarily arrest a victim and ignore a co-conspirator in an assault and battery: DA Gascon’s policies released a convicted felon in possession of a weapon and he killed two policemen—under past DAs the felon would have been in jail; and DA Bragg arbitrarily arresting the bodega worker victim, but not arresting the girlfriend who assaulted the bodega worker.

Reply(9)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Heat wave to hit Pacific Northwest a year after deadly event

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave, with temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon. “To have five-day stretches or a weeklong stretch above 90 degrees is very, very rare for the Pacific Northwest,” said Vivek Shandas, professor of climate adaptation at Portland State University. Local officials and residents have been scrambling to adjust to longer, hotter heat waves following last summer’s deadly “heat dome.” In late June and early...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

A Lakefront Brawl Poisons Oregon’s Most Exclusive Waters

This story first ran in the April 27, 2005, edition of WW. On a clear spring afternoon, the view from the eastern end of Oswego Lake is like a page out of a Sierra Club calendar. Towering Douglas firs cling to hillsides that slope down to sparkling waters. A lone...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Portland police killed armed domestic violence suspect Sunday

The suspect fired at officers but none of them were injured, according to the Portland Police Bureau.Portland police shot and killed a man described as an armed suspect in a domestic violence incident early Sunday, July 24. The name of the suspect was not immediately released. No officers were hurt in the shooting. According to police, at approximately 12:06 a.m. on July 24, East Precinct officers responded to the area of Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street on a report of a male and female physically fighting. While attempting to arrest the man, a shot was fired by...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
foreigndesknews.com

Antifa Summer Camp in Portland Teaches Anarchy to Children

A summer camp in Portland, Oregon, is offering children the opportunity to become budding social justice warriors (SJW) while “reflecting on white supremacy” and learning Black Lives Matter (BLM) chants about putting “killer cops in jail.”. The Budding Roses camp in August for fourth through eighth graders...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 45th Homicide Is Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed on the night of July 10th in the city’s 45th homicide and the third in five days. Officers found 42-year-old Jesse Woods dead at Northeast 12th and Prescott around 8:30pm. The shooter was at the scene when police arrived...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Portland Police Bureau#Guns#Mental Health#Violent Crime
The Oregonian

Road-rage shooting claims Tigard father while driving from the Oregon coast

A Tigard man died Wednesday after being shot and killed on Oregon 18 northeast of Otis in a suspected road-rage incident. Dennis Anderson, 45, was with his partner of 18 years, Brandy Goldsbury, on a day trip to Lincoln City after a week of COVID-19 quarantine. They were headed back to their Tigard home around 8:30 p.m on July 13 when they noticed a driver in a car trying to pass them, said Goldsbury, 46.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KOIN 6 News

Firefighters pull 1 from head-on crash in Beaverton, 2 injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was pulled from a mangled car after a severe head-on crash along a road in Washington County early Saturday morning, fire officials said. The crash happened along the northbound lanes of Beaverton-Tigard Highway near the Allen Boulevard exit. According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, two people were rescued from the crash and one of them had to be extricated.
BEAVERTON, OR
KTVL

Burglars may be using low-tech tactic in Vancouver neighborhoods

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A plain piece of white paper, 8.5 inches by 11 inches, left under the doormat on your front porch may be a sign that burglars are casing your place. People in several Vancouver neighborhoods are reporting finding the papers. They think the burglars plant them there, come back later to see if anyone has picked the paper up, and if not, there's a pretty good chance no one is home and it's time to break in.
VANCOUVER, WA
Lake Oswego Review

Happy Valley-area resident found dead in field

Amy Jean Myhra, 46, was near Sunnyside Road after she had recently been reported missing.The body of a woman who lived in the Happy Valley area was found in a field, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office announced. Around 8 p.m. on July 20, a search crew found the body of 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra in a field near Sunnyside Road. She had recently been reported missing. According to CCSO, Myhra was last seen on the afternoon of July 19, near where her body was found. She was reported missing after she didn't show up to work on July 20. According to public records, Myhra owned a company called 4 All the Things, which sent monthly subscription boxes filled with curated items. Myhra registered the company with her husband, Symon Drogin, in 2020; they married in 2021. Officials have not determined her cause of death. Anyone with information on Myhra's whereabouts on July 19 is asked to call the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or by using the form at clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference CCSO Case #22-016334. {loadposition sub-article-01}
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy