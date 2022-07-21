Green Bay's Shipyard project breaks ground

Valerie Juarez

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Thursday morning a groundbreaking ceremony took place for phase one of the Shipyard redevelopment project.

“This project is about an eight million project that will enhance the public access to the river here,” said city official Neil Stechschulte.

Located near the Mason Street Bridge, the first phase Shipyard is expected to include a riverfront promenade, floating docks, a fishing pier and a kayak launch.

“What I envision is coming down here with my kids, and my wife taking a kayak out and enjoying the natural resources on the river front,” said Eric Genrich, Green Bay’s mayor.

During the groundbreaking, the chairman for the Menominee Tribe was also in attendance for a land acknowledgment, as the land being used was once part of the Menominee.

“Wouldn’t it be cool if they had a replicated Menominee village on the site that showed some of our homes because we are not tipi people,” said Ronald Corn Sr., Menominee Tribe chairman.

Once the second phase begins, the Shipyard will include a great lawn for concerts, a dog park, splash pad and much more.

As for the third and final phase that will include a commercial plaza .

The second phase is expected to begin in 2023.