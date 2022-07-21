KMXT radio signal off-line in villages

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Witnesses heard a loud bang or snap before a helicopter supporting firefighter operations near the community of Anderson separated and then crashed last month, killing the pilot. It was the first fatality related to Alaska wildfires in 22 years, according to the Alaska Division of...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It seems remarkable that 64-year-old Bob Barnes wasn’t seriously injured when he drove his truck into a 20-foot hole near a washed out bridge on the Richardson Highway last week. Barnes said he didn’t realize the road was closed or that the bridge at Bear Creek had washed out.
Kodiak Island has only one hospice care provider; the volunteer-staffed Hospice and Palliative Care of Kodiak. They’ve been unable to train any new volunteers due to the COVID pandemic, but they’re preparing to hold their first volunteer training event since 2020 in October. The group’s clinical director Sarah Davidson says care has been relatively unaffected during that time – but only because the current roster of volunteers have worked to fill in any gaps over the last two years.
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A federal grand jury in Alaska returned a 31-count indictment charging two Fairbanks men with conspiracy, bank and wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering. According to court documents, Jared Post, 25, and Levi Skulstad, 26, defrauded multiple banks and individuals they viewed as vulnerable...
