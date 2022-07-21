KMXT radio signal off-line in villages

Kodiak Island has only one hospice care provider; the volunteer-staffed Hospice and Palliative Care of Kodiak. They’ve been unable to train any new volunteers due to the COVID pandemic, but they’re preparing to hold their first volunteer training event since 2020 in October. The group’s clinical director Sarah Davidson says care has been relatively unaffected during that time – but only because the current roster of volunteers have worked to fill in any gaps over the last two years.

