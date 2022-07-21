ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodiak, AK

KMXT radio signal off-line in villages

By Jared Griffin
kmxt.org
 3 days ago

A power outage in Fairbanks is affecting KMXT’s ability to send our signal to villages on...

kmxt.org

kfqd.com

Witnesses heard ‘snap’ before fatal Alaska helicopter crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Witnesses heard a loud bang or snap before a helicopter supporting firefighter operations near the community of Anderson separated and then crashed last month, killing the pilot. It was the first fatality related to Alaska wildfires in 22 years, according to the Alaska Division of...
webcenterfairbanks.com

Man plunges truck in hole on the washed-out Richardson Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It seems remarkable that 64-year-old Bob Barnes wasn’t seriously injured when he drove his truck into a 20-foot hole near a washed out bridge on the Richardson Highway last week. Barnes said he didn’t realize the road was closed or that the bridge at Bear Creek had washed out.
kmxt.org

Hospice and Palliative Care of Kodiak set to host first volunteer training in two years

Kodiak Island has only one hospice care provider; the volunteer-staffed Hospice and Palliative Care of Kodiak. They’ve been unable to train any new volunteers due to the COVID pandemic, but they’re preparing to hold their first volunteer training event since 2020 in October. The group’s clinical director Sarah Davidson says care has been relatively unaffected during that time – but only because the current roster of volunteers have worked to fill in any gaps over the last two years.
kinyradio.com

Two arrested in Alaska for alleged bank fraud scam totaling $500,000

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A federal grand jury in Alaska returned a 31-count indictment charging two Fairbanks men with conspiracy, bank and wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering. According to court documents, Jared Post, 25, and Levi Skulstad, 26, defrauded multiple banks and individuals they viewed as vulnerable...
