Wisconsin State

Tammy Baldwin, who is gay, confronted Marco Rubio about calling same-sex marriage vote a 'stupid waste of time'

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs he was walking on an elevator on Wednesday, GOP Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida told CNN that a vote on a bill to codify same-sex marriage was a "stupid waste of time." But when he said that, there was another senator on the elevator who heard him: Sen. Tammy Baldwin,...

www.wicz.com

Comments / 0

Washington Examiner

'We don’t know which marriage he was defending': Quotes of the Week

This week, the Jan. 6 committee held another public hearing, this time examining former President Donald Trump’s reluctance to intervene and stop the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In addition, the House of Representatives passed a bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law, Senate Democrats’ exasperation with centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) continued to build, and a Republican gubernatorial candidate was attacked by an armed man during a campaign stop. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden finally contracted COVID-19. Here are the quotes of the week.
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Man admits to Jan. 6 attacks on police, AP photographer

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty on Monday to attacking police officers and an Associated Press photographer during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on the U.S. Capitol. In a deal with prosecutors, Alan Byerly, 55, admitted to wielding a stun gun while confronting officers who were trying to protect the Capitol from the angry mob. He also admitted to assaulting AP photographer John Minchillo, who was documenting the chaos and violence outside the building where lawmakers were meeting to certify President Joe Biden’s election victory. In exchange for pleading guilty to two charges stemming from the attacks, prosecutors agreed to drop several other charges Byerly was facing, including civil disorder. An email seeking comment was sent to his attorneys after the hearing in Washington’s federal court. Federal guidelines recommend a sentence between about three and four years behind bars, U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said. Byerly, of Fleetwood, is scheduled to be sentenced in October.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases

NEW YORK (AP) — A former U.S. congressman from Indiana, technology company executives, a man training to be an FBI agent, and an investment banker were among nine people charged in four separate and unrelated insider trading schemes revealed on Monday with the unsealing of indictments in New York City. It was one of the most significant attacks by law enforcement on insider trading in a decade, and a prosecutor and other federal officials pledged fresh enthusiasm for similar prosecutions in the future. They said the cheating resulted in millions of dollars of illegal profits for defendants situated on both coasts and in middle America. Stephen Buyer was accused in court papers of engaging in insider trading during the $26.5 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, announced in April 2018. An indictment identified him as someone who misappropriated secrets he learned as a consultant to make $350,000 illegally. Buyer, 63, of Noblesville, Indiana, was arrested Monday in his home state. He served on committees with oversight over the telecommunications industry while a Republican congressman from 1993 through 2011.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

