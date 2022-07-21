Alan Jackson Is Going To Be A Grandpa For The First Time After Daughter Ali And Husband Sam Bradshaw Announce They’re Expecting A Baby Boy

BIG congrats to Alan Jackson and family on the newest addition they have on the way!

The country music legend is set to become a grandpa for the first time as his middle daughter Ali Jackson Bradshaw and her husband Sam Bradshaw are expecting a baby boy in December.

The news was announced by Jackson’s oldest daughter Mattie on her Instagram stories, where she posted a video of the family gathered around for a gender reveal. The father-to-be, an avid outdoorsman, took aim at a clay pigeon which exploded in blue smoke to reveal that the family would soon be welcoming a new boy.

The middle of Jackson’s three daughters, Ali married Bradshaw in 2020 at a ceremony that featured a performance from her legendary father, including a song that Jackson wrote just for his middle daughter’s wedding called “I Do,” which was featured on his latest album Where Have You Gone.

And for the father-daughter dance, Ali shared a special moment with her dad to a song that he wrote especially for his daughters, the tenderhearted “You’ll Always Be My Baby.”

Then last year, during his concert at Bridgestone Arena, Alan even brought Ali onstage to perform a duet of the special song:

Congrats to the parents-to-be and the whole Jackson family! Gotta think having Alan Jackson for a grandpa would be pretty damn awesome…