Maricopa County, AZ

Demand for rental assistance on the rise as eviction filings return to pre-pandemic levels

fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

In Maricopa County, there is currently an increases need for emergency rental...

www.fox10phoenix.com

ABC 15 News

Package delivery? Trash valet? Renters paying 'absurd' fees

PHOENIX — As Valley rent prices are rising, there's growing confusion about what those increases are paying for. So many complexes are also demanding renters pay more extra fees. Simone lives at Avana at the Pointe apartments in Phoenix. While her rent is going up, it's those added fees...
PHOENIX, AZ
dailyadvent.com

Ducey appeals ruling against Arizona's limiting COVID relief to open schools

Teaching assistant Susan Jussel works in an empty classroom as she monitors a remote learning class at the Valencia Newcomer School on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Phoenix. (The Center Square) – Gov. Doug Ducey is appealing a federal judge's decision blocking his decision to withhold federal COVID-19 relief to unopened schools....
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Concerns Arise over Envelopes Containing Ballots Mailed to Maricopa County Voters That Reveal Political Party in Clear Window

Envelopes containing ballots sent to voters in Maricopa County last week contained a small square with clear plastic on the top left side revealing part of the ballot. The political party of the ballot can clearly be seen in the window, and in some cases, individuals’ voter registration numbers are visible as well. Concerns have been raised that renegade postal workers or election workers might throw Republican ballots out before they reach voters.
Arizona Mirror

Marijuana dispensary workers are unionizing, while Big Cannabis throws up roadblocks

Unionization for workers in the cannabis industry is gathering steam in Arizona, as budtenders at the Curaleaf Dispensary in midtown Phoenix recently voted to unionize, while workers at several other dispensaries are poised to vote on the issue within the next few weeks. “[This] election marks an important milestone for cannabis workers in Arizona and […] The post Marijuana dispensary workers are unionizing, while Big Cannabis throws up roadblocks appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Unlicensed healthcare workers face criminal cases after ABC15 reports

PHOENIX — A pair of recent criminal prosecutions continue to highlight how important it is for the public to verify health professionals’ licenses before seeking treatment. In recent months, an impostor nurse pleaded guilty and an unlicensed psychologist was charged with multiple felonies. Both defendants were the focus...
fox10phoenix.com

Community Cares: Bidders for Critters Auction at the Phoenix Zoo

The Phoenix Zoo is one of the largest nonprofit zoos in the country, relying largely on donations to care for its animals. The Bidders for Critters Auction is an opportunity for the community to help out, give back, and get behind the scenes. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Fox 10 News
East Valley Tribune

Mesa braces for big water cuts in 2023

New action announced by the federal government in June to keep water levels above critical levels in Lakes Powell and Mead may result in serious cuts to water supplies in Arizona cities beginning in 2023 – including Mesa. That’s earlier than many local water managers expected to see big...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

State Route 87 fully reopens north of Mesa after monsoon storm cleanup

PHOENIX — State Route 87 north of Mesa fully reopened Sunday after a weeklong closure due to cleanup from a monsoon storm, officials said. The northbound portion of the East Valley freeway closed July 17 at Shea Boulevard due to downed power lines, while the southbound lanes were closed from McDowell Road to Shea Boulevard, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
MESA, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Donation items sought for residents experiencing homelessness

July 2022 — Phoenix-based Fresh Cravings is asking for the community’s help to support local residents experiencing homelessness. From July 25–29, they are encouraging the community to donate travel sized toiletries and hygiene products to help fill kits to deliver to local shelters, includingSt. Vincent de Paul, Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) and Phoenix Rescue Mission, with a goal to deliver 1,500 kits.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Coworkers Pay It Forward to dedicated Phoenix nurse

This trio of siblings is looking for a family that has fun. Finding Forever is sponsored by 72sold.com. Circle the City working to get dog booties to homeless people with service animals. Updated: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM MST. |. They said they are seeing more cases of pets...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

KANTO-PPC buys 50 acres in Casa Grande for $3.7M

Land Advisors Organization announced it recently closed on two deals totaling 50 acres, representing two separate sellers at the SEC of Highway 84 and Burris Road in Casa Grande, Arizona. The buyer of both parcels, KPPC Advanced Chemicals Inc. (KANTO-PPC), is a chemical supplier to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which has a multi-billion-dollar project under construction near Interstate 17 and Loop 303 north of the Valley.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

Owner of Tempe cookie shop defends business practices following lawsuit from Crumbl

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An all-out “cookie war” is heating up in the metro-Phoenix area. Crumbl Cookies has filed a lawsuit against Dirty Dough, a rival cookie maker with a store in Tempe and two in Utah. The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough’s cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are confusingly similar to Crumbl’s brand. It’s an allegation Dirty Dough owner Bennett Maxwell thinks is ridiculous. “Our colors are completely different,” said Bennett. “Our logos completely different, the messaging is completely different. Yes, we serve a cookie, but go find two cookies that look more different.”
TEMPE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Waitlist to Open for Housing Choice Voucher Program

The City of Mesa Housing Authority will be accepting pre-applications for the tenant-based Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) online from Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. This will be a fully web-based pre-application process. The application will be available in English and...
MESA, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

Best foods to keep you looking young

PHOENIX — As we age we are all looking for ways to turn back the clock and at the very least not feel older. ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti discusses the five best foods for optimal aging and preventing diseases that can shorten your lifespan. You can watch the full interview in the player above.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Mesa to open waitlist for Section 8 housing assistance next month

PHOENIX — The City of Mesa Housing Authority will open a waitlist for its Section 8 housing assistance for two weeks next month. The tenant-based housing choice voucher program will have online-only signups in English and Spanish from 10 a.m. on Aug. 17 until 5 p.m. on Aug. 30.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How to overcome summer seasonal affective disorder

With summer temperatures in Arizona escalating to more than 100 degrees, seasonal affective disorder is plaguing Arizonans across the Valley. SAD is linked to the changing of seasons and is more common in warmer climates such as Phoenix, due to the annual triple-digit temperatures and close proximity to the equator.
PHOENIX, AZ

