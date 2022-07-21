ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body cam footage still not released in LoDo shooting

9News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Police still have not released body...

www.9news.com

Westword

Weekend Violence in Metro Denver Includes Another Officer-Involved Shooting

A fatal officer-involved shooting occurred in Englewood late on July 24, a week after Denver tallied three officer-involved shootings, two fatal, in five days. This past weekend, the Denver Police Department reported three shootings and a stabbing, none involving officers firing their guns. In addition, there was a homicide early...
CBS Denver

Jordan Waddy charged in connection with Lodo police shooting

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann charged a man on Friday who was involved in an altercation in Lodo last weekend that resulted in shots fired by Denver police officers. Jordan Waddy has been charged with three counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and one count of third-degree assault. Denver police have stated that Waddy, 21, pointed a gun at officers early Sunday morning after the bars closed and people poured out into the street.It began when police said that Waddy was in an altercation with other individuals at 20th and Larimer Street around 1:30 a.m. July 17....
9NEWS

Denver Police investigating fatal shooting

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for the person who killed a man near Colfax Avenue and Monaco Parkway on Saturday morning. According to a tweet from DPD, police were called to the area of Colfax Avenue and Monaco Parkway in reference to a shooting. When police arrived at the area they located an adult male victim who had been shot.
CBS Denver

CBS4 investigates why hit-and-run crash witnessed by reporter was never investigated

Denver Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a driver apparently hit at least two cars in a southeast Denver intersection on July 10. Police say the driver took off, but a CBS4 reporter saw the crash and followed the suspect's car.The initial 911 call about what happened was mis-categorized by a Denver 911 call taker, hindering police efforts to quickly locate the hit-and-run driver.Andrew Dameron, who oversees Denver's 911 operations, said the call taker erroneously categorized the call as a "reckless driver'," meaning officers never responded to the scene and did not actively attempt to find the driver....
FOX31 Denver

Denver shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect still at large

DENVER (KDVR) – A shooting that occurred early Saturday morning has left one man dead and now the Denver Police Department is looking for the person responsible. At roughly 3:37 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Monaco Parkway in the area along the northern border of the Montclair neighborhood.
FOX31 Denver

75-year-old woman randomly attacked in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are searching for information on a violent assault of an older woman that happened on a bike path Thursday afternoon. Police said a couple was walking on the path near the 1700 block of 13th Street around 12:45 p.m. when a man randomly grabbed a 75-year-old woman’s hair and threw her to the ground.
FOX31 Denver

Driver involved in deadly hit and run still at large

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Lakewood police officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, and the driver involved is still at large. Lakewood police said that the victim was struck in the area of 1st Avenue and South...
Denver7 News KMGH

Car stolen from DIA is recovered, was sold with fake title to unsuspecting couple

LONGMONT, Colo. — A northwest Colorado couple is happy to be reunited with their beloved 2012 Dodge Charger after it was stolen from the airport's parking lot. A thief stole the car, which belonged to Shannon Davis and her husband Nick, from the Pikes Peak parking lot at Denver International Airport at the end of June. Denver7 reported on the theft then, as Shannon had left a necklace containing her father's ashes inside the car and wanted it back.
9NEWS

Woman hit, killed in hit-and-run crash in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is looking for the person who hit and killed a woman on Saturday night. LPD posted to Facebook on Saturday around 11 a.m. that they were investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian near 1st Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard. A...
