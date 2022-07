Ken Dixon’s recent piece, “A quarter of the 151 State House races will go unchallenged,” should give readers pause that Connecticut should do a better job of recruiting candidates. Of course, this is one of the most politically turbulent times to run for public office, but voters deserve to have options and party competition. At least this sentiment has been common wisdom among political scientists. But the bigger problem is that many of our local political party committees are not always the most welcoming to recruiting voters and candidates.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO