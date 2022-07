Arguably the biggest move of the NFL offseason was when the Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. After eight seasons with the Packers in which he earned five Pro Bowl appearances and two First-Team All-Pro nods, the former Fresno State star moves from a first-ballot Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers to his old college teammate in Derek Carr.

