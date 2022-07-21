ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Science behind 'feels like' temperatures - David Stoltz

 3 days ago

Marvin Planning Consultants took over the Hastings Museum theater to present their plan to update the...

KSNB Local4

Very cool and rainy today with below average temperatures sticking around

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Cloudy skies, showers and a few embedded thunderstorms for the first half of the day. Showers lingering into the afternoon especially in eastern areas. Temperatures well below average this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s for much of the area. Warmer out west with highs in the 80s. Cloudy skies will persist into the evening and overnight with lows Tuesday morning in the upper 50s to low 60s. Starting off mostly cloudy becoming partly sunny in the afternoon with warmer temperatures. Highs on Tuesday ranging from the low to mid 80s east to upper 80s west.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

Handling the heat while enjoying fair season

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Taking part in fairs and carnivals is fun for all ages, but when the weather turns to extreme heat, it is important to stay hydrated and aware of the symptoms of heat-related illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that heat stroke is...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

How meteorologists forecast high temperatures

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When you tune in or check your weather app on your smartphone or computer to see the latest forecast, the forecast high temperatures on your screen may not be exactly what you imagined. What I mean is, the location outside for which they are being forecast for. When you see the high temperature outlook for the days ahead, you may instinctively think they are for when you are out in the hot sun. Surprisingly, they are not. The way meteorologists forecast high temperatures for each day is for when you are in the shade. Why, you ask? It’s because official temperatures are always taken in the shade. The air temperature is the same whether you are in the sun or under the shade of a large oak tree, however, when you place a solid, non-translucent object, like a thermometer, in direct sunlight, the thermometer will absorb the sun’s radiation and it will heat up giving you an inaccurate reading. That’s why automated weather stations use what’s called a Stevenson screen or instrument shelter to keep weather devices, like a thermometer, from experiencing direct sunlight. The same goes or us when we place ourselves in direct sunlight. Our clothing and skin absorb the sun’s radiation making it feel hotter than it really is. And how about the thermometer on our cars that show us the outside temperature? 110 degrees on a 90 degree day? I highly doubt it. So, the next time you see the temperatures on the seven day forecast, you’ll know, it’s been made.. for the shade.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Conference helping LatinX businesses thrive

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Members of the LatinX community from both central and western Nebraska had the chance Saturday to take step toward their dreams of running their own business. Budding entrepreneurs visited the Latino Small Business Conference in Grand Island. One of the conference organizers, Juan Sandoval said,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Book sale benefits the Grand Island Public Library

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Public Library and its foundation held the first day of their “Friends of the Library” book sale on Friday. All books available to purchase were either donated by community members or the library itself. The sale proceeds will benefit the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

High schoolers compete for prize in watermelon eating contest

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Fair pitted several high schoolers against each other in a battle of who would eat watermelon quickest. The teens gobbled down the multicolored melons for a chance at winning $250 for an organization of their choice at their schools. The boys of Doniphan-Trumball...
HALL COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Riverside Golf Club in GI hosts Celebrity Golf Jamboree

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On Friday, The Nebraska Greats Foundation Celebrity Golf Jamboree played at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island for the fourth year in a row. This is more than just a fun game of afternoon golf for these individuals, they are playing for more than just a game.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Five Points baseball drop Playoff game to Millard West 6-0

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Five Points Bank baseball team faced Millard West in the Legion Division Playoffs at Den Hartog Field in Lincoln Sunday. It wasn’t until the fourth inning when things started heating up, Millard West scored four runs on the Chiefs and never looked back.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Omaha man charged with beating Upland woman

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is a suspect in a brutal beating earlier this week in Upland. Robert Wigget, 34, is charged in Franklin County with First Degree Assault, felony Theft and being a Habitual Criminal. Court documents indicate a woman accused him of beating her Tuesday. The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her face and was transferred to CHI-Good Samaritan hospital in Kearney. She had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.
UPLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings College hires new Athletic Director

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Hastings College Executive President Rich Lloyd announced Friday that Chris Clements is returning to Hastings College as the Athletic Director after spending the past three years at Minot State as the head women’s soccer coach. Clements previously served as Associate Athletic Director and head...
HASTINGS, NE

