Jackson State’s Deion Sanders Upset at Opponent for Moving Game

By Thomas Neumann
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Gkmx_0goIql0000

Sanders is taking exception at the decision by a SWAC foe to move the game to a nearby NFL stadium.

Deion Sanders has generated massive interest in the Jackson State football program since taking over as head coach in 2020.

As evidence, look no further than the Tigers’ attendance figures. Jackson State set an FCS record by averaging 42,293 fans per home game last season. Now, it appears that one of Jackson State’s conference rivals wants in on the action.

Bethune-Cookman has moved its SWAC home game against the Tigers from Daytona Stadium to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, home of the NFL’s Jaguars. Sanders, speaking during an online news conference Thursday, appears to view the move as an attempt to benefit from his program’s newfound popularity.

“That game upsets me,” Sanders said, per the Daytona Beach News-Journal . “Bethune-Cookman, what is their fan base? I’m trying to uplift the SWAC. … Their attendance is how many (fans) per game? You’re depending on our fan base to come fill it.

“I don’t think it makes sense. I would rather pay them to come to us.”

Bethune-Cookman averaged 5,322 fans per game last season at Daytona Stadium, which accommodated approximately 10,000 spectators. By contrast, TIAA Bank Field seats 67,164.

Jackson State went 11–2 in 2021 and is expected to again rank among the SWAC’s top teams, especially with the arrival of five-star cornerback Travis Hunter.

Bethune-Cookman does have a history of playing in Jacksonville, which is approximately 90 miles north of the school’s Daytona Beach campus. The Wildcats have played more than 50 games in Jacksonville in their program history.

Bethune-Cookman coach Terry Sims steered clear of controversy when asked about Sanders’s comment.

“Fans might not be happy about it, but it’s not my place to speak on it,” Sims said, per the News-Journal. “I’m coaching a football team.”

Comments / 15

José Rivera
2d ago

So Prime Time doesn't want his team to play in a prime time field because he's not getting the ticket 🎟️ 💰 revenue?🤔

Reply(4)
4
Eric Rush
3d ago

Coach Prime is Right let have the Game in Jackson Veterans Stadium 🏟

Reply
8
 

