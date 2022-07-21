ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons’ Deion Jones lands on PUP for start of training camp

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDZfj_0goIqgaN00

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, whose status for the opening of training camp had been uncertain following offseason shoulder surgery, was placed on the physically unable to perform list Thursday.

Jones, a second-round draft pick from LSU in 2016, started all 16 games and had 137 tackles in 2021, his sixth season with Atlanta. He had two sacks and eight tackles for losses.

Players can be activated off the PUP list in training camp at any time. Even so, the absence of Jones at the start of camp next week adds importance to the offseason additions of second-round draft pick Troy Andersen and free agent Rashaan Evans.

Mykal Walker, entering his third season, also could be in the spotlight in training camp. Falcons veterans report for camp on Tuesday and the first workout is scheduled for Wednesday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Davante Adams on going from Aaron Rodgers to Derek Carr: 'From Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer'

Arguably the biggest move of the NFL offseason was when the Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. After eight seasons with the Packers in which he earned five Pro Bowl appearances and two First-Team All-Pro nods, the former Fresno State star moves from a first-ballot Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers to his old college teammate in Derek Carr.
GREEN BAY, WI
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
32K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy