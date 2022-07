Click here to read the full article. In its first full quarter of results, TelevisaUnivision reported a modest uptick in revenue and reiterated its belief in having a unique market opportunity, though its adjusted income faltered due to investments in streaming. The earnings report reflected operations during the quarter ending June 30. On January 31, Univision and the media division of Mexico-based Televisa completed a $4.8 billion merger, creating the world’s top Spanish-language media company and keeping it privately held. That transaction followed the December 2020 close of the acquisition of a controlling stake in Univision by a consortium of investors....

