KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Several restaurants on Gull Road just outside Kalamazoo suffered damage at the hands of vandals, the businesses said. Roxie's Breakfast and Lunch posted on its Facebook page Saturday night that one of its windows was shattered. "Add Roxie’s to the list of the vandalism on...

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO