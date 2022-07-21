ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

One America News Network’s days may be numbered after being dropped by Verizon

By Stephen Battaglio
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edYp5_0goIpUyk00
K.C. Alfred  U-T Patrick Hussion waits during a break while hosting an evening news segment on One America News Network. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego-based One America News, the strident right-wing cable channel, may soon be fighting for its survival after being dropped by another major cable operator.

The Daily Beast reported that OAN failed to reach a new carriage agreement with Verizon, the last major cable operator to run the channel. DirecTV, which provided the bulk of OAN’s distribution, dropped the channel earlier this year.

Verizon confirmed the move in a statement that said OAN will no longer be on its Fios TV service as of July 31. The statement indicated that politics did not factor into its decision to part ways with OAN, which is owned by tech entrepreneur Robert Herring.

“Our negotiation with OAN has been a typical, business as usual carriage negotiation like those that routinely happen between content distribution and content providers,” the company said. “The negotiations were focused on economics, as they always are, but OAN failed to agree to fair terms.”

OAN did not respond to a request for comment.

OAN is not completely out of options. It’s still available online as a livestream available with a subscription. It also offers its programming to over-the-air TV stations, which can carry a version called OAN Plus on their digital subchannels.

The company recently made its OAN Plus service available in Pittsburgh on WOSD owned by the Videohouse. According to a press release, the service is now available in more than 10 million television households.

But with scant advertising support, it would be difficult for OAN Plus to be a viable business as an over-the-air network. Cable carriage typically comes with subscriber fees, which provide the bulk of the revenue for established news channels such as CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.

OAN has been the most ardent supporter of former President Trump and his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him through voter fraud.

Like Fox News and Newsmax, OAN is being sued for defamation by voting technology companies Smartmatic and Dominion. Both firms allege their reputations were damaged by false statements presented by anchors and guests who echoed Trump’s claims.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 778

Hugh Johnston
3d ago

Let's make fox "news" the next to go dark. Replace them with 24/7 reruns of the January 6 hearings until the trumplings wake up from their comas.

Reply(150)
293
john
3d ago

most everyone watches with a streaming service AON has the 3rd highest number of streaming subscribers of all the news services...cnn+ couldn't even get off the ground

Reply(31)
139
onlythetruth
3d ago

networks are tired of all the lies and conspiracy bull and basically there lack of real news. I see comments about other stations but networks don't seem to be dropping them 🤔

Reply(21)
74
Related
Popculture

Roku Offers 8 Local Cable Stations for Free for First Time Ever

Roku is now offering eight local cable stations for free, for the first time ever. Deadline reports that the streaming company has partnered with NBCUniversal to offer free local NBC stations on the Roku Channel, its streaming content service. The outlet states that this is the first time The Roku Channel is offering local stations to its customers, which are said to be around 80 million people.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Verizon Loses 86,000 Video Subs in Second Quarter, Adds Broadband Users

The telecom giant, led by CEO Hans Vestberg, has been shifting its video focus away from Fios TV to partnerships with third-party streaming services. Verizon lost 86,000 net pay TV subscribers for its Fios consumer video service in the second quarter, compared with a loss of 78,000 in the first quarter and a loss of 62,000 in the year-ago period, the telecom giant said Friday.
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Byron Allen Buys Black News Channel for $11M

The cable news channel, founded by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, had shut down in March. Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group is buying the Black News Channel, with plans to revive the bankrupt cable news outlet and significantly grow its distribution footprint. Allen’s company is acquiring “substantially all” of...
ECONOMY
knowtechie.com

Americans are still overpaying for cable TV

American cable and satellite TV subscribers are paying a small fortune for channels they never watch. A new report from Cordcutting.com has some sobering statistics about the true cost of entertainment in the US. The biggest shock to us was how few channels are actually watched. Let’s break it down....
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television News#One America News Network#Verizon Business#Fox News#America News Network#The Daily Beast#Fios Tv#Oan Plus#Wosd
Popculture

CNN Personality Leaves Network After Over Decade With Company

CNN bid farewell to a longtime weekend anchor on Sunday. New Day anchor Christi Paul ended her tenure with the news network after close to a decade appearing in weekend broadcasts alongside Victor Blackwell and Boris Sanchez. Paul has been a longtime fixture with CNN and sister-station HLN since 2003, with a decade hosting on CNN weekends.
TV & VIDEOS
Business Insider

Tucker Carlson, the most popular cable news host in US history, claims he has no idea what his ratings are: 'I don't know how to read a ratings chart'

Carlson broke the record for most-watched cable news program in US history in 2020.Asked if he believes in the "Great Replacement" theory, Carlson replied: "Of course not." Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who regularly brings in upwards of 3 million viewers to his primetime show, said on Thursday that he's unaware of his record-setting ratings.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Chris Cuomo's Return: Disgraced CNN anchor launches podcast, claims he'll 'never be a hater' of former network

Disgraced former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returned to media Thursday for the first episode of his new podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project. Cuomo’s project is set to air on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week and feature prominent guests. The podcast’s YouTube description stated that the show will give Cuomo’s "signature take on today’s pressing current events — and explores how these stories are being covered by all sides of the media."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Verizon
Slate

Facebook May Be on the Cusp of an Embarrassing Milestone

This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. Meta may report its first ever revenue decline when it releases its second-quarter earnings next week, a potentially stunning slowdown for a business that once seemed to have no ceiling. Until last year, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram,...
INTERNET
UPI News

FCC orders phone carriers to block scammers behind 8 billion robocalls

July 22 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Friday ordered phone carriers to block calls from a scamming operation behind more than 8 billion robocalls. The agency mandated U.S. providers to stop carrying traffic originating from the Sumco Panama company and the two people allegedly behind it, Aaron Michael Jones and Roy Cox. Jr., both of California.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Parade

Why Verizon Is Sending Free Phones to Certain Customers

Some Verizon are suspicious after the phone company announced that it will be sending out free cell phones to select customers. Verizon opened in 2000, and like most cellular service providers, had its ups and downs over the years. With the rise of iPhones, 5G service, and other changes in the industry, it's tough to hold onto customers.
CELL PHONES
ConsumerAffairs

Verizon rolls out new low-cost unlimited plan priced at $30 a month

Verizon may be sitting pretty atop the mobile carrier customer rankings with 142.8 million subscribers, but it’s putting pressure on its competition for more customers. On Wednesday, the company rolled out a new ultra-low plan called Welcome Unlimited, which is priced at $30 per line per month for four lines.
BUSINESS
TheWrap

Cable News Ratings: MSNBC Tops Jan. 6 Hearings in Total Viewers – But CNN Takes the Demo

Meanwhile, Fox News Channel’s audience is clearly not interested in the broadcasts. MSNBC has proven to be top dog among the cable news networks when it comes to the U.S. House special committee hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection. The network has consistently scored the highest in terms of total viewers, but has battled it out with CNN for the largest audience in the key advertiser-coveted 25-54 year old news demographic.
TV & VIDEOS
SPY

Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?

Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
CELL PHONES
Los Angeles Times

CNN chief Chris Licht names his management team

The new boss’s team at CNN looks a lot like the one under the old boss. According to a memo sent to staff Wednesday that was obtained by the Times, CNN Chairman Chris Licht is keeping the top managers who toiled under his predecessor Jeff Zucker. Licht took over...
BUSINESS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
369K+
Followers
66K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy