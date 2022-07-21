ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Melania Trump Says She Was Too Busy to Notice Jan. 6 Riots

TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Melania Trump claims she had no idea that insurrectionists were overrunning the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to block the election of Joe Biden—because she was helping photographers take archival...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

'We don’t know which marriage he was defending': Quotes of the Week

This week, the Jan. 6 committee held another public hearing, this time examining former President Donald Trump’s reluctance to intervene and stop the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In addition, the House of Representatives passed a bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law, Senate Democrats’ exasperation with centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) continued to build, and a Republican gubernatorial candidate was attacked by an armed man during a campaign stop. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden finally contracted COVID-19. Here are the quotes of the week.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Stephanie Grisham
TheDailyBeast

Kari Lake Locked Out of Twitter After Posting ‘Private Information’ in Video ‘Exposing’ Republican Challenger

Trump-backed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was locked out of her Twitter account after posting “private information” on the platform, stemming from a tweet attempting to “expose” fellow GOP primary challenger Karrin Taylor Robson. In a July 17 video posted alongside a tweet, the video captioned “Kari Lake EXPOSES Her Opponent’s Disgusting Fundraising Tactics” flashes a phone number that Twitter has deemed “private information.” Twitter spokesperson Trenton Kennedy told The Daily Beast on Friday morning: “We took enforcement action on the account you referenced for violating the Twitter Rules on private information. The account owner [Kari Lake] will be required to delete the violative Tweet before regaining full access to their account.” Lake has since taken to Instagram to fundraise off her locked Twitter account ahead of a Friday night rally with Donald Trump in Arizona. As of Friday afternoon, the tweet had been deleted, and Lake regained access to her account.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Pete Buttigieg’s Message to Republican Senators: ‘Our Marriage Deserves to Be Treated Equally’

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Republican senators should vote to enshrine marriage equality in law, adding he did not “understand” why 157 Republican members of Congress had voted against the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday (47 voted in support). On State of the Union Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Buttigieg about his thoughts on Senator Marco Rubio who has said he will vote “no” on the bill, calling it a “stupid waste of time.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Bannon Found Guilty of Obstructing Jan. 6 Probe

After just three hours of deliberating behind closed doors on Friday, a jury in the nation’s capital found Steve Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress. Bannon, who was on trial this week for contempt of Congress over his decision to ignore subpoenas related to the Jan. 6 Committee, had promised a fiery trial that would embarrass the government. In the end, he and his legal team didn’t put a single witness on the stand—not even Bannon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Port Less than One Day After UN Export Deal

Less than 24 hours after the United Nations and Turkey helped broker an export deal between Ukraine and Russia, explosions have reportedly ravaged Ukrainian port city Odesa. It’s unclear, the New York Times reports, whether the Russian strikes technically violated the deal—brokered to secure the transport of grain to impoverished nations currently weathering a food crisis. (Russian president Vladimir Putin is about to begin a tour of Africa, where the Times reports he’s expected to try and shift blame for food shortages to the West.) Still, Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesman, Oleg Nikolenko, wasted no time in condemning the Kremlin; the Times reports Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that with these attacks, Putin had “spit in the face” of the UN secretary general and the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—who’ve “expended enormous effort” to make the agreement happen. It’s unclear at present whether the attacks hit any grain infrastructure. But as Ukraine’s agriculture minister, Mykola Solskyi, told the Times, “If you attack a port, you attack everything. You use a lot of the same infrastructure for oil, for grain. It has an impact on everything—it doesn’t matter what you hit.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Politics Federal#Insurrectionists#The White House#Fox News
TheDailyBeast

Secret Service Agents With Pence Said Goodbye to Family Members on Jan. 6

One of the most dramatic moments of Thursday night’s Jan. 6 committee hearing featured testimony from an unidentified witness who recounted that then-Vice President Mike Pence’s Secret Service detail was scared for their lives as a mob descended upon the U.S. Capitol. Described as a “security professional” who was working at the White House complex on Jan. 6, the individual monitored incoming radio traffic that day and noted that the agents did “not sound good” as the Capitol attack raged. “Members of the VP detail at this time were starting to fear for their own lives,” the witness said. “It was disturbing. I don’t like talking about it. But there were calls to say goodbye to family members, so on and so forth.” The witness added “it was just chaos” and they were “getting nervous” as rioters breached the Capitol. Many within the mob chanted “Hang Mike Pence” and were determined to prevent the vice president from certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Senators Joe Manchin and Lisa Murkowski test positive for Covid-19

Senator Joe Manchin and Lisa Murkowski tweeted on Monday morning that they had tested positive for Covid-19, jeopardizing Democrats’ plans to pass their proposed social spending bill before the Senate leaves for August recess.Mr Manchin said in the tweet that he tested positive, but was experiencing mild symptoms since he was fully vaccinated and had received a booster vaccine. “I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians”, he said. This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy