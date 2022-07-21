ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU launches Small Satellite Center with federal funds

By Alexandra Weaver
 3 days ago
A rendering of the STF-1 satellite, which was the first one made in West Virginia. Source: West Virginia University.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University’s new West Virginia Small Satellite Center of Excellence (WVSSCE) is getting $911,708 in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan.

According to a press release from Sen Joe Manchin’s Office (D, WV), the money will support salaries, supplies, travel, equipment and contractual services for the WVSSCE.

The university launched the WVSSCE Wednesday after the funding was announced. According to WVU’s website, the WVSSCE will serve as a hub for small satellite research, development, testing, production and commercialization.

An image of Earth sent back from STF-1.

This comes after STF-1, the first spacecraft made in West Virginia, was launched in 2018. WVU said the small satellite is still transmitting up in space more than 1,300 days later when small satellites’ usual lifespan is only three months.

Now, WVU says the WVSSCE will work with other West Virginia businesses and organizations to develop the state’s second small satellite, which will include a flight computer, radio, solar panels and cells, a camera and other data detection and collection instruments, as well as slots for computer cards that carry the clients’ instructions for the satellite.

NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium Assistant Director Candy Cordwell said the center will create 15 new jobs immediately, and that within three to five years, high-wage staff positions will increase to more than 30 jobs in administration, business development, education and advanced aerospace manufacturing.

WVNS

WVU getting $100K in federal funding for NASA research

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University is getting federal funding from NASA. The university will receive $100,000 from NASA’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) program so that it can fast-track research and development applicable to NASA’s mission priorities through its Rapid Response Research (R3) collaborative, according to a press release from U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R, WV) and Joe Manchin (D, WV).
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Main Street Morgantown under new supervision

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Since Main Street Morgantown’s former Executive Director, Barbara Watkins, stepped down last week, a new group will step in and manage it for the interim. On Wednesday, the group’s board approved Morgantown Area Partnership to oversee Main Street Morgantown’s events and programs over the next three months. Morgantown Area Partnership ensures […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

5th annual Ohio Valley Pride Festival held in Wheeling

Ohio County, WV — The 5th annual Ohio Valley Pride Festival has taken to Heritage Port in Wheeling to celebrate community members, family members, and other loved ones alike- celebrating who they are as a whole. “Everybody should be able to be themselves, be who they want to be,...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Active shooter drill takes place in Fairmont

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An active shooter drill took place in Fairmont Saturday. The law agencies consisted of White Hall, Fairmont and the Marion County Sherriff’s Department. The drill is required by state every so often. Marion County Sherriff Jimmy Riffle says it’s great when all agencies work together....
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia back-to-school dates

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The beginning of the fall semester is approaching quickly. Here is a list of all the start dates in north central West Virginia for the 2022 school year. All dates are taken directly from the board of education or school websites. Harrison County 1st through 12th grades – Wednesday, Aug. 24 […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
