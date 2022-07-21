ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

East Texas man arrested in connection with Sunday shooting

By Michael Fowler
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KETK ) — Texarkana police arrested a man on Thursday in connection with the shooting of a 36-year-old Hooks man on Sunday.

Jasmine Briscoe was arrested late Thursday morning following a brief chase with police. He was booked into the Bi-State Jail and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

Texarkana police need your help finding this woman

On Sunday morning, a 36-year-old Hooks man was found in critical condition with a gunshot wound near West 13th and Summerhill, where he had struck a parked car. He was reportedly shot near the intersection of West 10th and Waterall Streets.

He was initially taken to Wadley Regional Hospital, but was later airlifted to UAMS Hospital in Little Rock, Ark. due to the severity of his injuries.

According to a Facebook post from the department, on Thursday, two officers spotted Briscoe walking out of a house in the 1500 block of West 10th Street and knew that there was a warrant out for his arrest in connection with the shooting on Sunday. Police say that Briscoe immediately went back into the house and out the back door upon seeing the officers.

He then allegedly ran into a nearby wooded area to hide for several minutes, but came out shortly after when officers announced that a K-9 was on the way to the scene. He was arrested without further incident.

Alba woman indicted for allegedly stealing more than $20,000 from the city of Quitman

The original shooting is still under investigation and is reportedly believed to have been the result of an argument between Briscoe and the victim. Police are still in the process of identifying another man that was allegedly involved in the shooting and seen firing out of the window of a newer model silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Any information on the shooting, including on the other suspect, should be reported to Detective Aaron Wafford at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

