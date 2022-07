BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — As the school year inches closer, many districts are taking a look at how they can step up their security policies following the Uvalde mass shooting. Bowling Green Police are helping all schools in the city increase their security measures, by allowing all officers in the city to access all school buildings 24 hours a day. This is something the district asked for going into this school year.

