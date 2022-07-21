ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OKDHS Released Timeline For Disability Waiver Applicants, Pushing To End Waiting List

By Augusta McDonnell
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services released a timeline for people on the waiting list for Medicaid waivers for in home and community-based services.

The timeline release comes after a $32.5 million bump in funding was allocated during the latest legislative session to eliminate the 13-year waiting list.

"We’re really happy to see DHS put out the information with a timeline,” Oklahoma Disability Law Center policy specialist Roseann Duplan said. “Since the legislature passed the funding bills back in May, families have been anxious, just not knowing what the process is, everyone is excited to get services.”

At the time, 5,100 families are on the list.

“For many families who have a loved one with a developmental disability, that person needs consistent care and supervision,” Duplan said. “These waivers allow a paid professional to come in and provide that supervision and training.”

The funding package that passed also included a 25% rate increase for in-home care providers.

Now, families on the list need to stay in touch with the state.

Families will be getting a call when their number is selected.

“To talk with them about the entire process and walk with them through it,” OKDHS division director Beth Scrutchins said.

For more information, click here.

