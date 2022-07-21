ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapeland, TX

KETK Gives Back: Grapeland Police Department

By Sage Sowels
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAPELAND, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, KETK News recognized the Grapeland Police Department in our segment of KETK Gives Back for their hard work and dedication to the community. Grapeland Police Chief Richard Lewis said he is proud of the...

Enforcing the Mass Gathering Act: Smith County Constable breaks down the law

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Smith County has seen a rash of trail ride shootings. Law enforcement broke down the expectations of Chapter 751 of the Texas Health and Safety Code, also known as The Mass Gathering Act in a town hall meeting Sunday afternoon. Constable John Joplin shared that...
easttexasradio.com

Five Dead In Smith County Crash

Five people were killed Friday in a head-on collision on Highway 110 North in Smith County. All passengers from both cars involved are dead. The passengers of the Dodge Charger were 23-year-old Matthew Reneaux of Henderson, 26-year-old Jennifer Felix, and 38-year-old Marvin Jenkins, Jr., both of Tyler. The passengers of the Chevy Tahoe were 39-year-old Gabriel Salamanca and one juvenile from Mexico. According to investigators, the Charger was traveling at an excessive speed on the wrong side of the road.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the names of all five people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 early Friday morning. According to a preliminary report by Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Matthew Reneaux, 23, of Henderson, Jennifer Felix, 26, of Tyler, and Marvin Jenkins, Jr., 38, of Tyler, were driving northbound on Highway 110 near County Road 48 in a 2017 Dodge Charger. At the same time, Gabriel Salamanca, 39, a resident of Mexico and a juvenile passenger, also a resident of Mexico, were traveling southbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. The report states that a head-on collision occurred, but no detail was given as to the circumstances leading to said crash. The Dodge Charger caught fire following the crash.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police find meth, illegal pills during search warrant in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — A woman was arrested in Jacksonville on Wednesday after a joint task force, composed of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, the Jacksonville Police Department and the Bullard Police Department, found several illegal substances during a search warrant. The force executed a narcotics search warrant on Ardis Street, where they managed to […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Angelina County Sheriff’s office seeking information on potential homicide

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Angelina County Sheriff’s office is currently seeking information pertaining to a suspected homicide. According to a Facebook post from the department, officials are investigating what they believe to be a homicide that occurred on Burkhalter and Hollow in the Diboll area. The victim has been identified as Ashley Shaefer. […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Downed power line sparks wildfire in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A downed power line is believed to be the cause of a Saturday afternoon wildfire in Lufkin. According to a report by the City of Lufkin, at 2:10 p.m. Saturday, a fire in a wooded area was reported in the 4000 block of Southwood Drive. Firefighters with Lufkin Fire Department and Diboll and Hudson Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire, which was estimated to have affected about two to three acres by that point.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - People in at least three states reported a possible fireball streaking across the night sky late Sunday. Just before 10:30 p.m., doorbell cameras and security cameras captured video of what’s thought to be a meteor. According to the American Meteor Society, more than 200 people...
TEXAS STATE
CBS19

Neighbors concerned after 5 killed on HWY 110 crash in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — Five people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on State Highway 110, however, this road isn’t a stranger to crashes. Neighbors are concerned and frustrated with not only the high-speed limit on this road, but drivers going above the speed limit. Robert Shaw...
KETK / FOX51 News

8 arrested after Mabank game room investigation, $50,000 cash seized

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Eight East Texans were arrested on July 15 for gambling and organized criminal activity after a joint investigation between the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Mabank Police Department. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the operation has been ongoing for the last couple of years and Mabank police reached […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lufkin street blocked by oversized truck load

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin drivers are advised to expect delays and find alternate routes after a truck’s oversized trailer has caused a portion of South First Street to be blocked. A truck carrying a massive pipe has blocked the roadway with its load as the driver attempted to...
LUFKIN, TX
Mix 93.1

Mabank, TX Illegal Gambling Bust: 8 Arrested, $50K In Cash Seized

Despite the fact that East Texas is just a few hours away from casinos in Louisiana and Oklahoma, there are still some folks committed to doing things the illegal way for gamblers and when captured they can face some serious charges and time. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office just wrapped up an investigation over several months involving an alleged illegal gambling operation in Mabank and arrests have been made.
MABANK, TX
CBS19

Roadway cleared after 18-wheeler crash on I-20

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A major crash that backed up traffic on Interstate 20 in Smith County Friday morning has been cleared. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash occurred near the Hwy. 271 exit ramp in the eastbound lanes. Details concerning injuries are unknown at this...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Cherokee County searching for missing man

UPDATE – The body of Caleb Mosley was found Thursday morning in the wooded area behind the Dollar General in Teaselville. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KEKT) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who was last seen at the Dollar General in Teaselville. Caleb Mosley, 20, has brown hair, hazel eyes, […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

New homeless shelter opens in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lewis Motel in Lufkin, Texas has housed people throughout the last few decades, but now it’s making a huge change in how it will house people in the future. For the last three months the Royal Priesthood Kingdom Mission Ministry have worked converting the...
LUFKIN, TX

