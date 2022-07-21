ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday July 21st

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

Increased cloud coverage for the northern parts of the Concho Valley. that has helped to keep those afternoon highs in the northern locations just a bit cooler. Most of the region has been flirting with triple digit mark. Those cooler temperatures will help to allow that overnight lows to cool off as well this evening. Lows will fall back into the mid 70s. Some showers have lingered along the northern parts just outside of the viewing area towards Abilene and north of I-20. Showers will struggle to hang on past sunset as the daytime heating decreases.

Those cooler temperatures will stay put going into the weekend. Friday will start out with some cloud coverage but by late morning and early afternoon those clouds will begin to dissipate. The stagnant weather pattern, while still hot and dry will at least offer a break from the record heat with started the week with.

