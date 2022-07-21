ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Taking a closer look at Tallahassee's WWII Airfield after suspicious device found near Gaines Street

By Micah Cho
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It may be hard to recognize now, but where Tallahassee Community College sits was once a busy airfield for the U.S. Army.

Over the course of World War II the Dale Mabry Airfield trained over 8,000 pilots from the United States, Europe, and China those pilots completed over 160,000 take-offs and landings throughout the course the war.

Chuck Wells, who has dedicated over 6 years of his life to learning about the airfield as CEO of the Dale Mabry Airfield Museum, said those flights included bombing runs to Sopchoppy, which according to the US Army Corps of Engineers, housed a 4,480-acre precision bombing range.

"Things happen. A bomb gets hung up, doesn't drop, now they're flying back with a live bomb, they're probably trying to shake it off, find a field where they can drop it, or it just fell off," said Wells.

Wells says accidents have happened-- over 200 people died while the airfield was up and running, and adds, there's a possibility some old WWII artifacts could have yet to be unearthed in Tallahassee.

"Usually when a plane crashed at that high speed, the debris field was over a hundred yards in length, those bombs could have flown anywhere," said Wells.

Wells said planes have crashed in the Apalachicola forest, Lake Talquin, and quite possibly, even Tallahassee's College Town, aligning with the Southeast and Eastern Airfield Runways--where construction crews discovered a WWII bomb in 2016.

While the airfield closed in the mid-1940s Wells says it had a significant impact on Tallahassee then and now.

"When you think about thousands and thousands and thousands of service members living here and their family members visiting them, it literally put Tallahassee on the map," said Wells.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuwf.org

Remains of a previously unidentified World War II soldier will soon be buried in Tallahassee

A World War II Soldier from Valdosta, Georgia will soon find a final resting place in Tallahassee. The remains of a soldier who died during the war were recently identified. U.S Amy Air Force Staff Sergeant William Wood was serving as the gunner on a B-24 Liberator in August of 1943. The 25-year-old's plane crashed after being hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire. Following the crash, Wood’s remains could not be identified. His body was buried with other unidentified remains in a Civilian Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Action News Jax

Remains of World War II airman from Georgia returning to US for burial in Florida

After 79 years, the remains of a World War II soldier from South Georgia are returning to the U.S. for burial. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. William O. Wood, who grew up in Valdosta, will be buried Aug. 1 at the Tallahassee National Cemetery in Florida, the Valdosta Daily Times reported. The Tallahassee cemetery is the closest military burial ground to Valdosta, according to the newspaper.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

Tri-Eagle Sales donates water to firefighters

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — Tri-Eagle Sales donated canned water to the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department to ensure that the firefighters were able to stay properly hydrated as temperatures rise. "Any time you talk about heat, firefighters wear a lot of gear. The level of fluid loss is tremendous. To...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

Pop up vaccination site held on FAMUs campus- bringing healthcare resources to the community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University served a greater purpose on Saturday; bringing health and wellness resources to African Americans on Tallahassee's Southside. The Stay Well Health Fair was a team effort with city leaders, community health organizations and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority incorporated. Cobb Health Institute played...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apalachicola, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
10NEWS

Ghislaine Maxwell moved to low-security prison in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls, was moved to a low-security federal prison in Florida. Online records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons show Maxwell, 60, at Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee. It...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

TPD to host 'Pack the Patrol Car' school supply

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is hosting its annual "Pack the Patrol Car" school supply event on Saturday, July 30. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a marked TPD police car will be placed outside of Walmart, located at 3535 Apalachee Parkway, for community members to pack the car with school supplies.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Al Lawson to headline Democratic Club of North Florida Breakfast

Democrats hope to invigorate voters as Election Day nears. North Florida is a contested battleground, and U.S. Rep. Al Lawson is in town to rally the troops and eat some pancakes. The Democrat from Tallahassee will be the headlining personality at Saturday morning’s Democratic Club of North Florida’s “Flip Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways From Tallahassee – Book Closing Means Business

It’s Primary season in Florida, and that means it’s time to register to vote or update your party affiliation. Monday marks book closing, the 29-day deadline to register in advance of an election. In this case, the upcoming vote is Florida’s Primary Election on Aug. 23, a day when races from Governor to City Commissioner will be on the ballot.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Army#Airfield#Sopchoppy
ecbpublishing.com

Bus service to Tallahassee coming soon

County officials last week signed a three-year agreement with the state that will allow for the establishment of a bus shuttle service to and from Tallahassee via Big Bend Transit (BBT). The buses will travel from Monticello to locations in Tallahassee, where riders will be able to access established StarMetro...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

Blue-green algae bloom alert lifted for Lake Munson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has lifted the health alert that was issued in May regarding blue-green algal toxins in Lake Munson. According to the department, follow-up water samples were taken by the Department of Environmental Protection on July 13 and no toxins were detected.
LEON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
China
AccuWeather

Toddler found dead in parked car amid Florida heat

Police said the toddler was inadvertently left inside the hot vehicle for "an extended period of time." For the second time in two weeks, a child left in a parked car has died amid hot weather in Florida. At around 2 p.m. local time on Tuesday, workers at the Big...
wtvy.com

Panhandle officer wounded, another man dead in shootout

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) -A Florida panhandle police officer was wounded and another man died during a Jackson County, Florida shootout. The Sneads city officer and a county deputy responded to a call along McKeown Road in Jackson County about 8:30 Saturday morning, Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller said in a statement.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Thomas County man still missing

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive this afternoon, paired with feel-like temperatures near 100 degrees. Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried battle it out in a debate in Miami. Updated: 10 hours ago. Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried look to make a...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

Ghislaine Maxwell serving sentence in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving her 20-year sentence in Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee. FCI Tallahassee is a low security federal correctional facility. Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Wakulla County crash restricts Crawfordville Hwy traffic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A serious accident with injuries is reducing traffic to one lane on Crawfordville Highway, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office. The accident is close to the 1200 block of Crawfordville Highway, near Zion Hill Rd. Officials said the highway could be shut down completely in the near future for a length of time.
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

Man shot at Palace Saloon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting at Palace Saloon over the weekend. According to reports, the victim said he was shot at while at the location and left the area. He then flagged down EMS in the 800 block of West Gaines Street when he realized he'd been shot.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy