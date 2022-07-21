ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Mike Cameron says it was time for Georgia’s abortion law to change

By Collins Parker
WDEF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The abortion laws changed abruptly in Georgia on Wednesday following a court ruling. A federal appeals court overturned an injunction of Georgia’s Heartbeat abortion ban. The legislation essentially...

www.wdef.com

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race

ALTO, Georgia (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker commiserated as north Georgia farmers bemoaned environmental regulations and rising costs of doing business. Minutes before, the former football star and political newcomer volleyed with journalists on issues ranging from gas prices to abortion. In both audiences, Walker tried...
The Associated Press

Georgia spaceport land deal is off, site owner says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The owner of a large industrial site on the Georgia coast said Thursday that it has ended a longstanding agreement to sell the property to a county government whose officials worked for years on a plan to build a launch pad for commercial rockets there. Opponents who fear the proposed Spaceport Camden would pose serious safety and environmental risks hailed the development as a potential deal breaker for the project, which Camden County officials have spent a decade and more than $10 million pursuing. County officials, meanwhile, insisted they still have a binding contract to purchase the site. Union Carbide Corporation owns 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares) in the county where commissioners have pursued the spaceport for launching satellites into orbit. The county government in 2015 entered into an option agreement with the company to buy the land once the county obtained a spaceport operator license from the Federal Aviation Administration.
