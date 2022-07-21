Hot Deals: Your Summer Essentials Guide

Westside Waterfront w/TWO cute & beachy 70's-vibe dwellings! Incredible 180 degree views of Saratoga Passage, Whidbey Is., the Olympics + PRIME SUNSETS! With no CCR's here, Airbnb, VRBO's & RV parking ARE all allowed! The main home is 924 s.f. w/2 bedrooms + full bath + spacious kitchen & family room w/freestanding propane fireplace. The enormous water-side deck w/hot tub is the perfect space to relax and take it all in: Sunsets + Eagles + boat traffic + occasional whales! The super cute, separate VIEW cottage (ADDTIONAL 352 sf) has a mini kitchen, 3/4 bath + view patio! Other enticing features: Detached 2 car garage w/2nd laundry facility; a potting/storage shed + fully fenced grounds & gardens. Includes your own Private Beach & Tidelands!
