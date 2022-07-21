Lincoln High School breaks ground on new AstroTurf field

Fans of Lincoln High School, believe it, the AstroTurf field is finally happening.

The Trojans have battled permit issues that delayed the start of the project, those issues were finally cleared, and ground was broken yesterday on the field. The field hosts several Lincoln sports, and if it sticks to the timeline, it will be done in time for soccer season.

It's a delayed start to a much needed upgrade, but the wait will definitely be worth it.

"It's been about three years that we've been adjusting schedules and running to Cox, paying for extra buses to get our kids there, so it's been frustrating," said athletic director Joe Vallese. "It's been tough. We're constantly beating down the field, we try to move around. There's a lot of effort to be put in for that, and the AstroTurf is going to be huge for us."

Lincoln's track is also getting an upgrade. It hasn't been re-done in over a decade. That phase of the project should be wrapped up around January, and total cost for the AstroTurf and track renovation? Around $1.8 million.