Fentanyl-Related Deaths on the Rise

CULLMAN, Ala. – According to Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Director of Communications Deputy Chad Whaley, “There was an ATV accident at the park. We did assist, but medical was in charge at the scene.” Whaley stated while he doesn’t have full patient information, he did verify at least two individuals were involved. “I have no patient info, but 2 subjects were transported to local hospitals,” he said. More information will be available as it’s released. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO