ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Fentanyl-Related Deaths on the Rise

WHNT-TV
 3 days ago

Right now, fentanyl is the suspected substance in at...

whnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

Fentanyl suspected in at least 6 overdose deaths in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Partnership for a Drug-Free Community said it has been a rough week in Madison County. “We had literally 6 overdose deaths in less than 48 hours,” said Executive Director of the Partnership for a Drug-Free Community, Wendy Reeves. She said those deaths were reported between 3:00 am on Sunday and 2:00 pm on Tuesday afternoon.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

2 arrested in connection to Morgan County shooting

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened last week, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). Just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, authorities received a 911 call from someone who said their car had been shot into and one person was hurt.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Mother arrested for kidnapping 4-year-old out of Marshall County

A Marshall County 4-year-old is back with her rightful guardian after being kidnapped by her mother last week. According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Mia Lamunyon, 25, was arrested and charged with kidnapping - interference of child custody after she was found with her child who she did not have custody of in Fultondale.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
Madison County, AL
Crime & Safety
WAFF

Hiker seriously injured at Monte Sano State Park

Two inmates were recaptured after a brief escape from a Morgan County Jail work release. One man was killed when the motorcycle he was operating struck another man's vehicle Saturday evening. Mild, muggy Sunday morning with temperatures starting off in the 70s. Updated: 17 hours ago. WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Rise#Coroner#Fentanyl#Overdose Deaths
CBS 42

55-year old Haleyville man dies in crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 55-year-old Haleyville man died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Lawrence County. According to troopers, Rafael Marchen was injured when his V-Star motorcycle collided with a BMW Mini Cooper at 5:30 p.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 33 near the 20 mile marker, five miles south of Moulton. […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Marshall County woman charged with interference of child custody

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday evening Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for a missing 4-year-old female child at the Asbury Baseball fields. Deputies responded and made contact with the grandmother of the child who had custody of her through Dekalb County the previous...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHNT News 19

Lacey’s Spring man killed in Morgan County wreck

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Lacey Springs man was killed in an accident off Highway 231 on Sunday night. Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a motorcycle accident involving a truck on Kennamer Road off Highway 231 around 8:30 p.m. The Morgan County Coroner, Jeff Chunn,...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Motorcycle crash in Lawrence County kills one man

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A motorcycle crash in Lawrence County resulted in the death of 55-year-old Rafael Marchen of Haleyville according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division. ALEA says the crash happened on Saturday July 23, around 5:30 p.m. The crash was reported on Alabama 33...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

State prisoner killed, 2 more hospitalized after inmate-on-inmate assaults 5 days apart at same facility

One state inmate was killed and two more were hospitalized following separate inmate-on-inmate assaults at the same prison within a span of five days. Lawrence James Turner, 43, who was serving a 30-year sentence for robbery out of Montgomery County, died Tuesday after he was assaulted by another inmate who brandished a weapon inside Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs, the Alabama Department of Corrections told WSFA.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One dead in Saturday evening motorcycle crash

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash just south of Moulton Saturday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Rafael Marchen, 55, was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was operating hit a vehicle operated by Timothy Hamilton, 54. ALEA says that Marchen...
MOULTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Two taken to area hospitals following ATV accident at Stony Lonesome

CULLMAN, Ala. – According to Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Director of Communications Deputy Chad Whaley, “There was an ATV accident at the park. We did assist, but medical was in charge at the scene.” Whaley stated while he doesn’t have full patient information, he did verify at least two individuals were involved. “I have no patient info, but 2 subjects were transported to local hospitals,” he said. More information will be available as it’s released. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One person killed in motorcycle crash

Two inmates were recaptured after a brief escape from a Morgan County Jail work release. According to HEMSI, the hiker fell approximately 20 feet and is in serious condition. Mild, muggy Sunday morning with temperatures starting off in the 70s. Updated: 17 hours ago. WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings. WAFF 10...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
northjacksonpress.com

Update On Dangerous Man In Jackson County

In the July 15 edition of the North Jackson Press, we ran a public warning of a Facebook post being […]. In the July 15 edition of the North Jackson Press, we ran a public warning of a Facebook post being circulated for Jackson County about a dangerous man attacking single women.Although it was printed as “a Facebook post,” according to Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips, the information is false. To…
JACKSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy