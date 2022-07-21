ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Traffic roundabout for West Fourth Street in Reno

KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heat will continue through the forecast period....

www.kolotv.com

2news.com

Northeast Reno Crash Leaves One Injured

One person sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers responded to a two vehicle crash on Clear Acre Lane just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
RENO, NV
2news.com

One Person Injured in Two Vehicle Crash on Clear Acre Lane

Reno Police Officers, REMSA, and the Reno Fire Department responded to a two vehicle crash on Clear Acre Lane just after 10 a.m. on June 24, 2022. One of the drivers was transported by REMSA with minor injuries. Officers say the fault of the crash is still under investigation. Traffic...
RENO, NV
Nationwide Report

47-year-old Charles Idell died after a motorcycle crash in South Lake Tahoe (South Lake Tahoe, CA)

47-year-old Charles Idell died after a motorcycle crash in South Lake Tahoe (South Lake Tahoe, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 47-year-old Charles Idell as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in South Lake Tahoe. The fatal motorcycle collision took place on Black Bart and Hank Monk avenues. Authorities responded to the scene after getting reports of the crash at 6:48 a.m. [...]
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Traffic
Reno, NV
Traffic
KCRA.com

Oak Fire spreads smoke north into the Tahoe area

A growing wildfire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park is now pushing smoke north across California. The Oak Fire has burned at least 14,281 acres since it started on Friday afternoon near the community of Midpines, which is about 75 miles east of Modesto. The wildfire is driving...
MODESTO, CA
Sierra Sun

Wildfire smoke impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A wildfire burning out of control south of Yosemite National Park is impacting air quality Sunday morning at Lake Tahoe and the impacts will likely last for the next couple of days. The Oak Fire, burning in Mariposa County near Midpines, has grown to 14,281 acres...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Local Firefighters Knock Down Fire at Business in South Reno

The Reno Fire Department received reports of heavy smoke coming from the Nevada Firearms Academy & Range building off Double R Blvd. They say crews responded on Saturday, July 23, 2022 around 11 a.m. Upon arrival, they were able to evacuate everyone from the building. No injuries were reported. They...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Three people suffer minor injuries after crash in west Reno

At least three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in West Reno Sunday night. The crash was reported around 8:00 p.m. July 24, 2022 at the intersection of Mae Anne Ave and Coit Plaza. Reno Police say one of the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Broadway Comes To Reno

More heat is on the way, with even hotter weather likely into next week. A few T-storms are also possible after Wednesday. Stay cool out there! -Jeff.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fired round appears to have started fire at Reno indoor shooting range

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department put out a fire at the Nevada Firearms Academy at 9435 Double R Blvd. on Saturday morning. One sprinkler activated when the fire broke out about 11:11 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find moderate smoke. They knocked the fire down and it was confined to the room where it started.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Unusual solution for unusual, dangerous Reno intersection

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Roundabouts have become common on Nevada roadways in recent years, but the Regional Transportation Commission is preparing to build one in west Reno that’s going to be a little different. Years ago when they first appeared some local motorists found them confusing, but time has proven...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Happy birthday Thunderbird: Popular Tahoe yacht turns 82

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — George Whittell’s former yacht, Thunderbird, celebrated 82 years on the water on Thursday, July 14. It’s home is a boat house carved into the shore of Lake Tahoe near Incline Village. The Thunderbird Lodge, Whittell’s historic 6.51-acre estate, boasts spectacular views, art, Tahoe...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

Reno Police arrest one, issue 41 citations in pedestrian safety operation

With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Division conducted a Pedestrian Safety Operation on July 22nd, 2022. Seven officers conducted this enforcement operation in areas where they have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes. Officers...
RENO, NV
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Occurs in South Lake Tahoe

Accident on Black Bart Avenue Intersection Proves Fatal. A motorcycle crash killed a rider in South Lake Tahoe on July 20 when he was involved in an accident with a pickup truck. The accident happened at the Black Bart and Hank Monk Avenue intersection around 6:48 a.m., as reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The rider, on a Yamaha motorcycle, was heading north along Black Bart Avenue when a motorist in a Toyota pickup made a left turn off Hank Monk Avenue, which caused the motorcycle to crash into the truck’s side.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Three hurt in Northwest Reno crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At least three people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Northwest Reno Sunday night. It happened around 8 p.m. on Mae Anne Avenue near the entrance to Coit Plaza. Reno Police say one of the vehicles failed to yield...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Fire Teams Contain High Rise Fire in Sparks

Friday night around 8:30 p.m., the Sparks Fire Department responded to a high rise fire in the 900 block of Avenue of the Oaks. Previous reports claimed the fire fully involved a kitchen on the 8th floor of the building. Firefighters got to the 8th floor and contained the fire...
SPARKS, NV

