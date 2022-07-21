Traffic roundabout for West Fourth Street in Reno

Reno Police Officers, REMSA, and the Reno Fire Department responded to a two vehicle crash on Clear Acre Lane just after 10 a.m. on June 24, 2022. One of the drivers was transported by REMSA with minor injuries. Officers say the fault of the crash is still under investigation. Traffic...
47-year-old Charles Idell died after a motorcycle crash in South Lake Tahoe (South Lake Tahoe, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 47-year-old Charles Idell as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in South Lake Tahoe. The fatal motorcycle collision took place on Black Bart and Hank Monk avenues. Authorities responded to the scene after getting reports of the crash at 6:48 a.m. [...]
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Smoke blew through midtown Reno Friday night after a fence and wooden palettes caught flame near Reno Public Market. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a brush fire at 10:31 p.m. located on Plumb Lane and Kirman Avenue. The fire...
A growing wildfire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park is now pushing smoke north across California. The Oak Fire has burned at least 14,281 acres since it started on Friday afternoon near the community of Midpines, which is about 75 miles east of Modesto. The wildfire is driving...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — California's largest wildfire this season has forced thousands of families out of their homes. TheOak Fire started burning in Mariposa County on Friday. Lisa Benson of Jerseydale said she and her children already happened to be on the road to South Lake Tahoe on...
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A wildfire burning out of control south of Yosemite National Park is impacting air quality Sunday morning at Lake Tahoe and the impacts will likely last for the next couple of days. The Oak Fire, burning in Mariposa County near Midpines, has grown to 14,281 acres...
The Reno Fire Department received reports of heavy smoke coming from the Nevada Firearms Academy & Range building off Double R Blvd. They say crews responded on Saturday, July 23, 2022 around 11 a.m. Upon arrival, they were able to evacuate everyone from the building. No injuries were reported. They...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoky skies are drifting over South Lake Tahoe and Truckee area as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County. The smoke is the product of dry grass and timber that is fueling the raging wildfire just west of Yosemite National Park. As of Cal Fire's latest update, the fire was at 0% containment and more than 14,000 acres.
Some quick thinking and reflexes helped a Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputy avoid a head on collision Friday night. According to the Sheriff's Office, while on patrol in Sun Valley, a Deputy observed that an oncoming truck on Highland Ranch Parkway had crossed over the center line and was on a collision course with his patrol vehicle.
At least three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in West Reno Sunday night. The crash was reported around 8:00 p.m. July 24, 2022 at the intersection of Mae Anne Ave and Coit Plaza. Reno Police say one of the...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department put out a fire at the Nevada Firearms Academy at 9435 Double R Blvd. on Saturday morning. One sprinkler activated when the fire broke out about 11:11 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find moderate smoke. They knocked the fire down and it was confined to the room where it started.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Roundabouts have become common on Nevada roadways in recent years, but the Regional Transportation Commission is preparing to build one in west Reno that’s going to be a little different. Years ago when they first appeared some local motorists found them confusing, but time has proven...
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — George Whittell’s former yacht, Thunderbird, celebrated 82 years on the water on Thursday, July 14. It’s home is a boat house carved into the shore of Lake Tahoe near Incline Village. The Thunderbird Lodge, Whittell’s historic 6.51-acre estate, boasts spectacular views, art, Tahoe...
With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Division conducted a Pedestrian Safety Operation on July 22nd, 2022. Seven officers conducted this enforcement operation in areas where they have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes. Officers...
Accident on Black Bart Avenue Intersection Proves Fatal. A motorcycle crash killed a rider in South Lake Tahoe on July 20 when he was involved in an accident with a pickup truck. The accident happened at the Black Bart and Hank Monk Avenue intersection around 6:48 a.m., as reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The rider, on a Yamaha motorcycle, was heading north along Black Bart Avenue when a motorist in a Toyota pickup made a left turn off Hank Monk Avenue, which caused the motorcycle to crash into the truck’s side.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At least three people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Northwest Reno Sunday night. It happened around 8 p.m. on Mae Anne Avenue near the entrance to Coit Plaza. Reno Police say one of the vehicles failed to yield...
Friday night around 8:30 p.m., the Sparks Fire Department responded to a high rise fire in the 900 block of Avenue of the Oaks. Previous reports claimed the fire fully involved a kitchen on the 8th floor of the building. Firefighters got to the 8th floor and contained the fire...
Comments / 3