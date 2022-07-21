Traffic roundabout for West Fourth Street in Reno

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoky skies are drifting over South Lake Tahoe and Truckee area as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County. The smoke is the product of dry grass and timber that is fueling the raging wildfire just west of Yosemite National Park. As of Cal Fire's latest update, the fire was at 0% containment and more than 14,000 acres.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO