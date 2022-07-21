ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brazil violence: At least 18 killed in police raid on Rio favela

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Brazil say 18 people have been killed during a raid against a criminal gang that controls one of Rio de Janeiro's most violent favelas. Four hundred heavily-armed military police were deployed to the Alemão favela in the early hours of Thursday. Sixteen of the dead were...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

