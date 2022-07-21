Former Angelo State, Central football standout Donavyn Jackson gets XFL Draft invite

Former Angelo State University and San Angelo Central High School football standout Donavyn Jackson has received an invitation to the XFL Draft in November.

After wrapping up his ASU career this past fall, Jackson caught the eye of some NFL coaches at the Lone Star Conference Pro Day this past spring. He was clocked at 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Jackson talked to one of the Seattle Seahawks coaches, who took down his number, but he didn't hear back from them.

The former Rams linebacker spent the first four months of the year training at APEC in Fort Worth.

"I was training with guys like (Kansas City quarterback) Pat Mahomes and (tight end) Travis Kelce. Really, almost the whole Chiefs organization was training there.

"There were some other big names in there -- (Chiefs receiver) JuJu Smith-Schuster and all these elite guys -- and being surrounded by them, that was very special and it made me want it even more."

The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder had another opportunity in an indoor league in Arizona, which didn't work out, but it ultimately led him to a new agent and new opportunity.

"I was out there (in Arizona) for three days and I just wasn't liking it, so I came back and I got in touch with Griff (Derron Griffin, a sports agent from Galveston)," Jackson said. "One of my friends' dads got me in touch with Griff, and he used to play back in his day.

"I was with that other agency for four months when I was in Fort Worth training, and all they were able to get me was an indoor league contract. And I was with Griff for two weeks and he got me an invitation into the XFL Draft. That speaks for itself right there. Griff is a good guy and he looks out for his players and it means a lot to me."

Jackson's hoping to return to Fort Worth to do more training at APEC.

"If you want to fly with the eagles, you can't be chillin' with the pigeons, man," he said. "That environment up there just drove me to be the best I could every day."

In his final season at ASU last fall, Jackson played in 13 games. He finished with 42 tackles (25 solos), 3.5 sacks, a QB hurry, and a fumble recovery.

The Rams finished 11-3 overall and 5-2 in the LSC. That marked the most wins by an ASU team since 1989, as the Rams reached the third round of the NCAA Division II playoffs for just the second time in program history.

Between now and November, Jackson will be trying to get himself in the best shape possible in order to keep his pro football dreams alive.

"If I get signed by an XFL team, their season is in the spring of 2023," the former Central Bobcat said. "And if you do well in the XFL, then I think you have a high chance of going to the NFL.

"Right now, I'm just still in the waiting game because even though I was invited to the XFL Draft, that's not a sure thing until my phone rings and I get that call from a coach."

If he gets drafted and makes a name for himself in the new league that made its debut this past spring, Jackson will shoot for his ultimate destination.

"The XFL is great and it's definitely a start, and I plan on going in there and dominating and helping out whichever team I may go to," Jackson said. "But the NFL is the end goal for me."

The Monday before the NFL Draft this past April, he got a call from the Indianapolis Colts, who said they could envision him playing strong safety. The Seahawks said the same thing.

"Hey, I'm just trying to get on the field and I don't care if I have to snap it or I don't care if I've got to kick it (laughing)," Jackson said. "I just want to be on the team."

Jackson said playing for ASU in a strong Division-II conference like the LSC enabled him to get a shot at the pros.

"The Lone Star Conference is a very tough conference," Jackson said. "When I first came to Angelo, there was Tarleton (State) and (Texas A&M) Commerce. (Commerce) just left (for the D-I ranks) and they won the (national title) back in 2017.

"And (West Texas A&M) is always a tough opponent. Being in the Lone Star Conference with great competition, I don't care what level you're at -- D-I or D-II. We played (Abilene Christian) and we played (Stephen F. Austin)."

During a COVID-shortened season in 2020, ASU played four games, including showdowns against D-I schools ACU and SFA. The Rams upset ACU, and they competed well with SFA.

"I appreciate everything at ASU," Jackson said. "I appreciate (current head) coach (Jeff) Girsch and I appreciate (former head coach Will Wagner). When I was first there, he gave me the opportunity to be an Angelo State Ram, and then Girsch took over and it just kept on trucking."

Jackson isn't the only former ASU player who is trying to take his game to the next level.

One of Jackson's former ASU teammates, safety Devin Washington, is currently on the roster with the Vegas Night Hawks in the Indoor Football League.

"He did pretty good and he's still trying to do what he can," Jackson said. "I got him in touch with my agent. And (former ASU receiver) Kellen Pachot will be in the 2023 Pro Day for the LSC.

"(Kellen) graduated, but he's still taking classes, so coach Girsch allowed him to come to Pro Day next year. We talk every day. They're happy for me and I'm happy for them to keep chasing their dreams."