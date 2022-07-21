WV Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 25

03-07-08-09-11-25

(three, seven, eight, nine, eleven, twenty-five)

Daily 3

9-9-3

(nine, nine, three)

Daily 4

8-4-5-8

(eight, four, five, eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 630,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000

