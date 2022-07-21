ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Evening” game were:

4-9-5-5, FIREBALL: 6

(four, nine, five, five; FIREBALL: six)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

