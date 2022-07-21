Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

Discover why the “slow and low” traditions of South Carolina barbecue keep visitors coming back for seconds. There is a lot of bragging and bluster in barbecue, but there’s only one truth: pit–style barbecue started in South Carolina. Hundreds of years ago on St. Helena Island, Native Americans taught the Spanish settlers how to cook their hogs in a pit. It seems the Spanish liked it, as it’s still here and tasty as ever—just waiting for you to dig in at any one of the authentic barbecue places across the state.

