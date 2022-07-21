ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

5-0-2, FB: 2

(five, zero, two; FB: two)

