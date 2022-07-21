Capstar Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $10 million.

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 45 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $32.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $30.3 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.7 million.

