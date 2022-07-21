ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

Texas Rangers make arrest in double homicide from 2005

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — On July 8, Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine, 41, was arrested at the Angleton parole office by the Texas Rangers and detectives from the Cleveland Police Department for capital murder of a couple. According to Texas Department of Public Safety, Thompson-Lemoine is charged with the deaths of...

1 dead after shooting in Southeast Austin neighborhood

AUSTIN, Texas - A person is dead after a shooting in a Southeast Austin neighborhood. The Austin Police Department received a disturbance call around 10 p.m. July 22. Police located the source of the disturbance coming from a home near the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive, just off S Pleasant Valley Road.
AUSTIN, TX
Waco, TX
Angleton, TX
Cleveland, TX
Austin, TX
Cleveland, TX
SPLENDORA POLICE RAID HOME

Through an ongoing investigation conducted by the Splendora Criminal Interdiction Unit. CIU was able to obtain a search warrant on a residence located at 27151 South Oak Creek Drive in the Splendora area. The residence was suspected of distributing illegal narcotics. In executing the search warrant officers were able to recover a Stolen Vehicle out of Harris County, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, other illegal narcotics, and firearms. Arrested was Devin Thomas Norman Giles, 29, of 177 County Road 3791, Cleveland. He is charged with two counts of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $23,000 bond. Also arrested was Tamatha Renee McCollum, 33, of 27151 S. Oak Creek, Splendora. She is charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Giles has been handled several times in Montgomery County before on felony charges. In May 2010 he was given deferred probation after being caught with a large amount of marijuana. That probation was later revoked and he was sentenced to 6-months in State Jail. In April 2021 he was arrested by Splendora Police on I-69 and was in possession of meth. For that, he was given 90-days in the Montgomery County Jail by Judge Hamilton. Then in September of 2021, he was again arrested with methamphetamine. In that case, Judge Hamilton reduced the charge from third-degree felony possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 charge to possession of a controlled substance State Jail Felony and sentenced him to 90-days in the Montgomery County Jail. McCollum also has had several felony convictions in Montgomery County. In March of 2017, she has arrested for possession of meth a third-degree felony. In that case, it to was dropped into a State Jail for Felony and she was given 30-days in the Montgomery County Jail by Judge Maginnis in January of 2018. Then almost a month later, in April 2017 she was again arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. That case was heard at the same time the prior case was and it was dismissed. Then in November of 2017, she was again arrested for possession of meth. In November 2017, while out on bond for her two prior cases she was again arrested for possession of meth. In that case on the same day Judge Maginnis gave her 30-days, Judge Michalk gave her 30-days to run concurrently with her other case.
SPLENDORA, TX
FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

10:45 PM- Conroe Police are currently working on a fatal motorcycle crash at FM 1488 and I-45 on the southbound feeder.
CONROE, TX
Reward increased in 2002 slaying of Orange County girl

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking information in the 2002 slaying of Dannarriah Finley, 4, of Orange. An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured cold case is announced.
AUSTIN, TX
FBI: Missing Missouri City girl found safe in Houston

Editor’s Note: Officials initially identified the abductor as 21-year-old Daniel Diaz, but have since retracted his name as a suspect. Officials are unaware of the suspect’s actual identity. This post has been modified to reflect the change. (UPDATE 10:35 p.m.) — The Houston FBI office has confirmed via...
HOUSTON, TX
HPD identifies suspect still at large in deadly east Houston shooting

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have identified a suspect who is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a man in east Houston back in January. Jose Everado Castorena III, 31, was charged with murder by the 182nd State District Court in a shooting that happened on Jan. 13. Police said he remains at-large.
HOUSTON, TX
Kruse trial begins Monday with jury selection

At Broken Arrow, OK, Blue Bell Creamery made unlimited ice cream available for the 20th Annual Taste of Summer Festival. And a 13-year-old North Texas girl gave Blue Bell the inspiration for one of its new summer flavors. Blue Bell has been making news all summer, but hardly any is...
TEXAS STATE
Authorities responding to wildfire near Austin

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management said Saturday evening that all evacuees asked to leave their homes due to the wildfire are now allowed to return. Williamson County authorities first reported a 100-acre fire in Liberty Hill early Saturday afternoon. That fire has since...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Police investigate suspicious death downtown

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a suspicious death in the downtown area. Police said the incident happened near the intersection of 12th and Red River St. Officers are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continues. This is a developing story, refresh for...
AUSTIN, TX
2 children, 3 adults injured in multi-vehicle crash on FM 812

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Two children were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in southeast Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS said four ambulances were responding to the crash in the 9100 block of FM 812 and Creedmoor Drive. While serious, ATCEMS said the injuries to the children aren’t expected to be life-threatening. They were taken to Dell Children’s Hospital, and two adults were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with injuries not expected to be life-threatening. Another adult was taken to Dell Seton with injuries not considered life-threatening, ATCEMS said.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Two hospitalized after overnight car crashes

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital after two separate collisions on Saturday morning. The first took place around 1:20 a.m. on Ed Bluestein Boulevard near Highway 183. The crash left someone trapped in the car. Austin-Travis County EMS got them out and transported them to...
AUSTIN, TX

