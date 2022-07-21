Texas Rangers make arrest in double homicide from 2005

Through an ongoing investigation conducted by the Splendora Criminal Interdiction Unit. CIU was able to obtain a search warrant on a residence located at 27151 South Oak Creek Drive in the Splendora area. The residence was suspected of distributing illegal narcotics. In executing the search warrant officers were able to recover a Stolen Vehicle out of Harris County, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, other illegal narcotics, and firearms. Arrested was Devin Thomas Norman Giles, 29, of 177 County Road 3791, Cleveland. He is charged with two counts of manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $23,000 bond. Also arrested was Tamatha Renee McCollum, 33, of 27151 S. Oak Creek, Splendora. She is charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Giles has been handled several times in Montgomery County before on felony charges. In May 2010 he was given deferred probation after being caught with a large amount of marijuana. That probation was later revoked and he was sentenced to 6-months in State Jail. In April 2021 he was arrested by Splendora Police on I-69 and was in possession of meth. For that, he was given 90-days in the Montgomery County Jail by Judge Hamilton. Then in September of 2021, he was again arrested with methamphetamine. In that case, Judge Hamilton reduced the charge from third-degree felony possession of controlled substance penalty group 1 charge to possession of a controlled substance State Jail Felony and sentenced him to 90-days in the Montgomery County Jail. McCollum also has had several felony convictions in Montgomery County. In March of 2017, she has arrested for possession of meth a third-degree felony. In that case, it to was dropped into a State Jail for Felony and she was given 30-days in the Montgomery County Jail by Judge Maginnis in January of 2018. Then almost a month later, in April 2017 she was again arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. That case was heard at the same time the prior case was and it was dismissed. Then in November of 2017, she was again arrested for possession of meth. In November 2017, while out on bond for her two prior cases she was again arrested for possession of meth. In that case on the same day Judge Maginnis gave her 30-days, Judge Michalk gave her 30-days to run concurrently with her other case.

